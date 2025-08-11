Crypto Scams Are Evolving Here's How Binance Is Helping Users Stay Safe

As cryptocurrency adoption grows rapidly across Ethiopia and the African continent, it is more important than ever for users to only trust official Binance ( ) channels for information, updates, and support. Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated methods, including AI-driven deepfakes and fake websites, to mislead users. Binance encourages its community to stay informed, secure, and vigilant by following essential safety practices.

“Staying safe in the world of cryptocurrency requires vigilance, education, and common sense,” says Samukele Mkhize, Binance's Africa Compliance/MLRO.“By understanding how scams work and using trusted tools and official channels, Ethiopian and African users can enjoy crypto securely and confidently.”

Important Tips to Protect Yourself on Binance

One of the biggest red flags is receiving unsolicited messages from someone claiming to be from a cryptocurrency platform like Binance. No legitimate company will ever contact you directly to ask for money, personal details, or investment advice. Binance will never call you to request funds or account details. Always be sceptical of unsolicited offers, especially those that come with pressure to act quickly.

Before making any financial decisions or taking action, double-check the information through official channels. For users in Ethiopia and Africa, that means relying on:



The official website:

The verified Binance app via Google Play or App Store

Binance's official social media profiles and local Telegram communities Binance Academy for educational content:

Avoid third-party websites such as:



EthiopianBlackMarket

(Ethiopia), (Ghana)

These sites are not affiliated with Binance and should not be trusted. Always ensure you're using crypto services that comply with local laws and regulations. Binance works closely with regulators to promote safe, legal access to digital assets. Avoid unlicensed platforms that may put your money, and personal data, at risk.

A big part of staying safe is having a basic understanding of how cryptocurrencies and exchanges like Binance work. The more educated you are about the crypto world, the less likely you are to fall victim to scams. Binance Academy offers resources that explain the fundamentals of digital assets, blockchain technology, and safe trading practices.If something feels off, it probably is. Scammers often create a sense of urgency, pushing you to make fast decisions or share personal information. A legitimate company will never rush you into making a financial decision. Take your time, ask questions, and don't be afraid to step back and evaluate the situation.Ensure that your crypto accounts are protected by strong passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA). This adds an extra layer of protection to your accounts, helping to keep your assets secure. Never share your private keys, passwords, or login information with anyone.Scammers are increasingly using AI and deepfake technology to impersonate people, including executives from companies like Binance. These deep fakes can be very convincing, but remember that no real company representative will ask you to send money or invest in a project through video calls or social media DMs.

It's important to know that cryptocurrency platforms like Binance are tools for buying, selling, and managing digital assets. These platforms provide access to the crypto space, but they are not financial advisors. They don't offer investment advice or guarantee returns. If anyone claiming to be from a crypto platform offers investment advice or asks for money, it's likely a scam.

See something off? Report it immediately through Binance Support ( ) and alert local law enforcement if needed.Finally, always be mindful of the information you share online. Scammers often target individuals who share excessive personal information or are overly trusting online. Be especially careful with your online presence, especially on social media.

Binance is committed to working with African regulators to promote safe, compliant crypto access. Always avoid unlicensed services that could expose you to unnecessary legal or financial risks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Binance.