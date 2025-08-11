Rodrygo's Real Madrid Exit? Four Premier League Clubs Battling For €100M Winger
Real Madrid are weighing up player sales before the summer transfer window closes in early September, with several names - including Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, and Dani Ceballos - linked with possible departures. However, of all the candidates, Rodrygo Goes appears the most likely to move on.
The 24-year-old Brazilian forward is expected to have a reduced role at the Bernabeu next season. Following the Club World Cup, it's become clear that he will sit behind Vinícius Júnior, Arda Guler, and rising star Franco Mastantuono in Carlo Ancelotti's pecking order. As a result, club officials are open to letting him leave during this window.
If Rodrygo does go, his next destination is almost certain to be the Premier League. According to reports, four English clubs are currently in the running.
Interested Clubs
- Liverpool: See him as a backup plan to Alexander Isak, their main attacking target. If negotiations with Newcastle stall, the Reds are prepared to ramp up pursuit of Rodrygo. Arsenal: Have him on their shortlist, though he's viewed as more of a secondary option than a priority signing. Tottenham Hotspur: Have shown interest but have recently shifted focus to ex-Girona winger Savinho. Should Spurs land the Brazilian, Manchester City could reignite their long-standing interest in Rodrygo instead.
Real Madrid's Price Tag
While the club is open to a deal, they will not allow Rodrygo to leave on the cheap. Reports suggest Los Blancos want between €90m and €100m, with the higher end of that range more likely to secure a green light for the transfer.
As it stands, Rodrygo remains a Real Madrid player, but the coming weeks could determine whether he stays in the Spanish capital or embarks on a new chapter in England.
