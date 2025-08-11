Whatsapp Status Gets Collage Tool Post Up To Six Photos In One Update

WhatsApp Collage Feature: WhatsApp has rolled out a new collage feature. Now you can create collages directly within the app for your statuses. You can arrange up to six photos in a layout and post it as your status, no need for a third-party app.

Good news for WhatsApp Status lovers. WhatsApp has introduced another great feature for users who frequently update their statuses with new photos and videos. Now, there's no need for editing apps or third-party apps. With the availability of the in-app collage feature, updating your status has become even easier. Here are the details of WhatsApp's new status feature.

This is really good news for WhatsApp users. Until now, if you wanted to put multiple photos in one status, you had to use editing apps. You had to update each photo separately or use third-party apps to combine them.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced a built-in editor that lets you select photos and arrange them in a collage layout within the app. With this new feature, you can put up to six photos in a single status, meaning you can showcase all the photos from a birthday party, family gathering, trip, or any special event in one go. And you can choose the layout you like.

Using the layout feature in WhatsApp is very easy. First, go to the“Status” section in the WhatsApp app and click on“My Status”. There, you can select up to six photos from your phone's gallery. As soon as you select the photos, you'll see a“Layout” option on the screen. Select it, and you can arrange the photos in various collage styles. After setting the layout, you can also use other editing tools like music, stickers, and text to make your status more attractive. Finally, after completing all the editing, just press the“Send” button, and your status is ready.

WhatsApp is rolling out this new update in phases. Some users already have access to this feature, and the rest will receive it soon as an update. Along with this layout feature, two other new options, music stickers and photo stickers, are also coming to the app soon, which will help give your statuses a new look.

This layout feature is very useful for digital content creators and those who like to post creative stories. It saves a lot of time, especially for those who want to easily share photos of birthdays, events, and trips all at once. The goal of these changes is to improve the WhatsApp user experience. Now, with this feature available directly in WhatsApp, there's no need for any additional apps. This helps content creators create even more creative stories.