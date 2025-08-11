2026 Mortgage Rates: Refinancing Rates Hit Over 5-Month Low, Berkshire Hathaway Makes This Prediction For The Housing Market
The housing market could be an attractive proposition for home buyers and borrowers looking to refinance their existing borrowings, as 2026 mortgage rates trend lower, with refinancing rates hitting more than a five-month low.
Data from Bank of America shows that the refinancing rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is now down to 6.625% for a current loan balance of $200,000.
This refinance rate is applicable for borrowers with a credit score of 740 or higher. It comes down to 5.5% if the term is reduced to 15 years, fixed. According to an analysis by Investopedia, refinancing rates are now down to their lowest since the beginning of March for a 30-year fixed refinance loan.
In July, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK-A) (BRK-B) HomeServices predicted a softening in the housing market.
