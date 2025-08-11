How To Protect Yourself From Online Scams Essential Cyber Safety Tips

Online transactions are everywhere these days. With a phone in hand, anything is possible. However, some people are taking advantage of this and committing fraud, emptying bank accounts in moments. Let's see how to avoid these scams.

The internet and smartphones have revolutionized our lives. Many tasks have become easier. You used to need physical cash, but now with a phone and internet, you can use your bank account directly. While this is good, the related crimes have also increased. Let's learn how to protect ourselves from online scams.

Never share personal info like bank account numbers, OTPs, ATM PINs, or Aadhaar numbers. Some scammers pose as bank employees and ask for details. Don't trust them. Real bank employees never ask for OTPs.

Beware of phishing emails and fake messages

Don't click on messages or emails saying“Your account is blocked” or“You've received a gift.” Opening unknown links can lead to scams. Some links can install malware.

Use a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters for passwords. Use 2-Step Verification for Gmail, Facebook, and net banking.

Use only genuine websites

Carefully check the URL of shopping or banking websites. Fake sites use URLs similar to real companies. So, be cautious.

Don't fall for deals like“iPhone for ₹5,000!” or“You've won ₹5 lakhs.” Such offers are often scams.

Don't install unknown apps

Download apps only from official app stores. Avoid installing APK files from other websites.

Report fake profiles in your name immediately. Don't trust messages asking for money. Even profiles of people you know could be hacked. Respond only after verifying the information.

Bank SMS

Report suspicious transactions to your bank immediately. Enable SMS/email alerts. Educate children and elders about online scams and these precautions.