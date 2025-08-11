Bihar Elections 2025: Samrat Gets Z-Plus Tejashwi, Pappu Yadav Also Get Boosted Security
With Bihar election season just months away, the state is bracing for a high-voltage political showdown and the government is not taking any chances when it comes to protecting its key players. It is reportedly said that Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary will now move around with the formidable Z-Plus security cover, a privilege reserved for the country's most at-risk leaders.
The upgrade from his earlier Z category means a ring of elite guards, advance reconnaissance teams, and detailed threat assessments for every rally, roadshow, and public meeting he attends.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a familiar face in Bihar's political tug-of-war, has been bumped up from Y-Plus to Z category protection. Purnia's fiery MP Pappu Yadav, never too far from controversy or the headlines, now gets Y-Plus cover.
The tightened security net also extends to JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar, BJP MP Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, and BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh - a sign that the threat perception is not limited to just the top brass.
The move comes against a troubling backdrop. Just last month, Bihar saw as many as four brazen shooting incidents within 24 hours, claiming the lives of a lawyer, a businessman, a grocery shop owner, and a veterinary doctor. It's the kind of violence that election strategists say can rattle the political campaign trail.
The numbers don't paint a rosier picture. According to the NCRB data, Bihar logged more than 71,000 murder cases between 2001 and 2022, with 2,930 murders in 2022 alone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment