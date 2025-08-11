Rajya Sabha Returns Two Key Manipur Bills

Rajya Sabha has returned The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025 to the state. Both bills are crucial for financial and tax-related governance in Manipur.

