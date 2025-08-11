Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith's Shock Exit & His Disappointed Reaction


2025-08-11 10:12:01
In a dramatic first-week twist, Munshi Ranjith became the season's first evictee after receiving the fewest votes. Visibly upset, he expressed that it was 'upsetting to be out just as the game begins.' He reflected on how one must remain alert in the house, 'an arrow might be coming at you, and you must also know when to shoot your own.' His early exit left both housemates and viewers in shock.

