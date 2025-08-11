Spacex Launches Amazon Kuiper Satellites In Second Mission For Rival
SpaceX on Monday launched another batch of satellites for rival Amazon's (AMZN) Project Kuiper, marking its second mission for the competitor in less than a month.
After four days of weather-related delays, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:35 a.m. ET, carrying 24 Kuiper broadband internet satellites.
SpaceX was not part of Amazon's original launch providers for Kuiper, which aims to compete with Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet network. The successful KA-02 mission adds to Amazon's growing constellation as it works toward deploying thousands of satellites to provide global broadband coverage.
