Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spacex Launches Amazon Kuiper Satellites In Second Mission For Rival

Spacex Launches Amazon Kuiper Satellites In Second Mission For Rival


2025-08-11 10:12:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

SpaceX on Monday launched another batch of satellites for rival Amazon's (AMZN) Project Kuiper, marking its second mission for the competitor in less than a month. 

After four days of weather-related delays, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:35 a.m. ET, carrying 24 Kuiper broadband internet satellites. 

SpaceX was not part of Amazon's original launch providers for Kuiper, which aims to compete with Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet network. The successful KA-02 mission adds to Amazon's growing constellation as it works toward deploying thousands of satellites to provide global broadband coverage.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Targets $4.82B Valuation After Upsizing US IPO

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109912623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search