Ukraine's Zelensky Speaks To PM Modi, Proposes Meeting On Sidelines Of UNGA In September: 'Grateful For His Warm Words'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders said, with the latter adding that the they will plan to meet in September during the UN General Assembly.

PM Modi in a post on X also shared the development, saying that he conveyed India's 'consistent position' on the need for an early solution to the Russia Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky and Modi also discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia for its war on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian President saying that he highlighted the necessity to stop Russian exports.

“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X following the conversation.

“India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky informs Modi on Russia's attack

In his post on X, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked PM Modi for his words of support and said that they had a detailed discussion around the countries' bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation.

“I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday's strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility,” he said, emphasising that the attacks come at a time when there is a diplomatic possibility to end the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on August 15 to discuss a possible peace deal with Ukraine.

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation. Other formats will not deliver results,” Zelensky said.

He noted that PM Modi and he agreed to meet personally on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September and“to work on an exchange of visits”.

India-Ukraine discuss Russian oil purchase

PM Narendra Modi during his conversation with Zelensky also discussed the sanction on Russia, including limiting exports of Russian energy, the Ukrainian leader said.

This assumes significance as Trump doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, citing its continued purchase of Russian oi amid the Ukraine war.

“We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow,” Zelensky said.