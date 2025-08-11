500 Federal Officers, 100 FBI Agents: How Trump Plans To Crackdown On Crime And Homelessness In Washington
Trump declared on Truth Social on Monday that the US capital would be“liberated” from crime, homelessness, and what he described as“filth” and“scum”.
“Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in a post.“The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!!”
A person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press that about 500 federal law enforcement officers will be assigned to patrols in Washington. The deployment includes more than 100 FBI agents and around 40 agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the US Marshals Service.
The Justice Department has not yet commented on the initiative.Trump's social media message
On Sunday, Trump posted on social media :“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong.”
He also pledged to make Washington“safer and more beautiful than it ever was before.”Crime trends in Washington
While Trump has described Washington as“one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World,” police data indicates that violent crime is down 26% compared with the same period in 2024. Homicides, robberies, and burglaries have all declined since last year, though violent crime levels remain higher than pre-2023 figures, AP reported.Potential federal takeover of the capital
Last week, Trump suggested the federal government could seize control of Washington, calling crime levels“ridiculous” and the city“unsafe” after the recent assault of a Department of Government Efficiency member. Authorities have said the attack was unrelated to the victim's government work.Also Read | Intel CEO to visit White House days after Trump's 'must resign' demand: Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment