Narparistan-Fateh Kadal Road In Shambles, Locals Demand Macadamization

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Narparistan road near Tiny Tots School in Fateh Kadal, Srinagar, has fallen into severe disrepair, sparking outrage among locals who say its condition is causing daily hardships and posing serious safety hazards. Residents describe the stretch as a vital link now marred by deep potholes, uneven surfaces, and scattered debris-problems they attribute to years of official neglect. They say that for the last three years not a single layer of macadam has been laid, making driving or even walking on the road hazardous.

According to locals, the poor drainage has compounded the problem, leaving the road nearly impassable during rains. Waterlogging, runoff, and incomplete drainage work have worsened the damage, while in dry weather thick clouds of dust engulf the area, making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to breathe. Public transport operators and private vehicle owners report frequent damage to vehicles, with travel times nearly doubling due to the road's poor state.

Locals say they have lodged multiple complaints with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation's Roads Division, and their local MLA, but no action has been taken. They allege that despite repeated appeals, authorities have ignored their plight. Residents maintain that the road's bad condition has persisted for over three years right outside their homes, causing immense suffering. They say they approached the City Roads Department many times, submitted written requests, and even contacted the grievance cell, but no concrete measures have been taken so far.

The residents also accused local NC MLA Shamima Firdous of ignoring repeated calls for help. Kashmir Observer tried to contact her on her official phone, but a respondent said she was in a meeting. Hours later, when another call was made, the same reply was given. Frustrated and feeling abandoned, the residents are now demanding immediate repairs to prevent further deterioration and ensure safe passage for commuters and pedestrians alike.

Read Also Rising Roads, Sinking Homes Bad Roads Keep People Away From Tosamaidan