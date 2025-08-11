Narparistan-Fateh Kadal Road In Shambles, Locals Demand Macadamization
According to locals, the poor drainage has compounded the problem, leaving the road nearly impassable during rains. Waterlogging, runoff, and incomplete drainage work have worsened the damage, while in dry weather thick clouds of dust engulf the area, making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to breathe. Public transport operators and private vehicle owners report frequent damage to vehicles, with travel times nearly doubling due to the road's poor state.
Locals say they have lodged multiple complaints with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation's Roads Division, and their local MLA, but no action has been taken. They allege that despite repeated appeals, authorities have ignored their plight. Residents maintain that the road's bad condition has persisted for over three years right outside their homes, causing immense suffering. They say they approached the City Roads Department many times, submitted written requests, and even contacted the grievance cell, but no concrete measures have been taken so far.
The residents also accused local NC MLA Shamima Firdous of ignoring repeated calls for help. Kashmir Observer tried to contact her on her official phone, but a respondent said she was in a meeting. Hours later, when another call was made, the same reply was given. Frustrated and feeling abandoned, the residents are now demanding immediate repairs to prevent further deterioration and ensure safe passage for commuters and pedestrians alike.Read Also Rising Roads, Sinking Homes Bad Roads Keep People Away From Tosamaidan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment