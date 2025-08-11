Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc.


2025-08-11 10:08:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc. : Has received authorization from the National Mining Agency of Brazil (ANM) to proceed with essential preparatory work at its Turmalina mine. Operations at the mine have been temporarily suspended since December 2024 following an incident at the Satinoco dry-stacked pile. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.25.

MENAFN11082025000212011056ID1109912604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search