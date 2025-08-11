Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - MAG Silver Corp. : Declares a fixed dividend of $0.02 per share and an additional cash flow linked dividend of $0.124 per share (approximately 30% of the $40.9 million free cash flow generated by Juanicipio attributable to MAG) for a total dividend of $0.144 per share payable on September 1, to shareholders on record as of August 18. The Dividend qualifies as an“eligible dividend” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). MAG Silver Corp. shares T are trading down $0.52 at $31.33.

