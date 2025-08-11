Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-11 10:08:34
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Open Text Corporation : Today announced the appointment of James McGourlay, currently Executive Vice President, International Sales at OpenText, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. McGourlay has been with the Company for more than 25 years and has held senior roles in sales, customer operations, IT, technical support, product support and special projects. Open Text Corporation shares T are trading up $2.52 at $45.14.

