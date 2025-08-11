Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Outgoing UK Amb.


2025-08-11 10:08:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Monday the outgoing United Kingdom Ambassador in Kuwait Belinda Lewis.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Yahya commended the ambassador's efforts and contributions to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, and wished her success in her future endeavors. (end)
