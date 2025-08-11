Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Body And Mind Inc. Announces Agreement To Divest San Diego Dispensary


2025-08-11 10:07:24
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTC: BMMJ) (the " Company " or " BaM ") is pleased to announce the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, DEP Nevada, Inc. (" DEP ") has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with OTC Miramar, LLC (the " Purchaser "), whereby DEP, which owns 60% of NMG San Diego LLC (" NMG SD ") agrees to sell all of assets (the " Interests ") in NMG SD, which owns and operates the Body and Mind San Diego dispensary, to the Purchaser.

The total consideration to be paid by the Purchaser to DEP for the acquisition of the Interests is US$1.6 million in cash, of which US$100,000 has already been paid as a deposit. Additional details on the transaction can be found in the Company's current report on Form 8-K, anticipated to be filed on EDGAR within the prescribed filing period of four business days.

