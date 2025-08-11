Armenian PM, Erdoğan Discuss Washington Agreements And Regional Cooperation In Phone Call

Armenian PM, Erdoğan Discuss Washington Agreements And Regional Cooperation In Phone Call
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports via the Prime Minister's Office.
Pashinyan briefed Erdogan on the outcomes of the August 8 negotiations in Washington, including the initialing of the “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”, the joint application to the OSCE on dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms, the unblocking of regional communications within the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and reciprocity, as well as the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” project.
The Armenian Prime Minister stressed that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan would open the door to a new quality of regional cooperation. The leaders also reviewed the Armenia–Türkiye bilateral agenda, particularly the implementation of previously reached agreements, with Pashinyan noting that the current atmosphere is“more favorable than ever” for progress.
Both sides agreed to maintain active political dialogue going forward.
