Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Investment In Azerbaijan's Economy Sees Growth Despite Sectoral Shifts

Investment In Azerbaijan's Economy Sees Growth Despite Sectoral Shifts


2025-08-11 10:06:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

During the first seven months of this year, Azerbaijan directed a total of ₼9.9 billion (approx. $5.84 billion) into fixed capital, marking a 3.4% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC). Investment trends have shifted notably across sectors. Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector declined by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN11082025000195011045ID1109912575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search