Baku, Yerevan Seal Initial Peace Deal, Push To End OSCE Minsk Process, Ministry
On 8 August 2025, in presence of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the United States of America and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia have initialed the text of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
The text of the initialed Agreement in English is available via the following link. Unofficial translation of the Agreement in Azerbaijani, that is equally authentic, could be accessed via the following link .
Moreover, following the Joint Appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the closure of OSCE's Minsk Process and related structures (Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Conflict Dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference and the High-Level Planning Group), today, the draft OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on closure was circulated among the OSCE participating States, where they have been called for the support of necessary procedures with the view of its adoption.
