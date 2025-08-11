Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five People Injured In Nikopol District Due To FPV Drone Attacks

2025-08-11 10:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, informed about the incident on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Since morning, five people have been injured in the Nikopol district due to FPV drone strikes,” the report said.

Two men were wounded in the Marganets community, both of whom were hospitalized. One of them is in severe condition.

Three people were injured in Nikopol.

The victims are women aged 60 and 64, and a 66-year-old man. All three are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read also: SSU drones strike Russian factory producing components for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles - source

According to Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region on August 10, injuring a civilian.

