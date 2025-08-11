Number Of Victims Of Strike On Bus Station In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 22
“The number of victims of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 22. A 25-year-old woman with a concussion has been taken to the hospital,” Fedorov wrote.
The woman was given all the necessary medical help. She is currently receiving outpatient treatment.Read also: Russians attack Derhachi community with drone, causing damage
It was reported that Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia with two KAB-500 missiles. The bus station building was destroyed. Currently, four victims remain in hospitals, and one person is in severe condition.
Photos taken by Ukrinform can be purchased here .
