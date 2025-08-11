Number Of Victims Of Strike On Bus Station In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 22

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-11 10:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 22. A 25-year-old woman with a concussion has been taken to the hospital,” Fedorov wrote.

The woman was given all the necessary medical help. She is currently receiving outpatient treatment.

It was reported that Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia with two KAB-500 missiles. The bus station building was destroyed. Currently, four victims remain in hospitals, and one person is in severe condition.

