Uzbekistan And Türkiye's Fms Hold Phone Conversation On Issues Of Bilateral Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov had a phone conversation with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, and discussed bilateral relations, the country's FM wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Our comprehensive agenda covered a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation topics. We discussed preparations for upcoming events, ways to enhance the Uzbekistan–Türkiye strategic partnership, as well as regional and global issues,” Saidov wrote on X.

“The Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan and Türkiye will continue close cooperation to ensure the timely implementation of all agreements reached between our countries,” the publication reads.