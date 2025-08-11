Uzbekistan And Türkiye's Fms Hold Phone Conversation On Issues Of Bilateral Co-Op

Uzbekistan And Türkiye's Fms Hold Phone Conversation On Issues Of Bilateral Co-Op
“Our comprehensive agenda covered a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation topics. We discussed preparations for upcoming events, ways to enhance the Uzbekistan–Türkiye strategic partnership, as well as regional and global issues,” Saidov wrote on X.
“The Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan and Türkiye will continue close cooperation to ensure the timely implementation of all agreements reached between our countries,” the publication reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment