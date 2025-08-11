BBT.Live & Advantech Secure National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Certification For FWA-1112 Edge Device In The Philippines, Enabling Bebroadband® As A Service Pre-Loaded On The Edge Device
MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT , the leading provider of cloud-native BeBroadband® as a Service , together with Advantech , a global leader in industrial and telecom edge computing, proudly announces that the FWA–1112 edge device has been officially certified and type-approved by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) of the Philippines .
This approval marks a major milestone in delivering carrier-grade, fully integrated edge connectivity for the Philippines service providers (xSPs), empowering SMBs and SMEs with secure, high-performance network solutions across the Philippines.
BeBroadband® as a Service – Now NTC Certified
The NTC certification validates that BBT's BeBroadband® platform, pre–loaded on Advantech's FWA–1112 edge device , complies with Philippine regulatory standards for fixed and wireless broadband network deployments, including 5G cellular networks.
The FWA–1112 is a fan-less, IP40-rated edge appliance designed for SD–WAN, SASE, and SSE workloads, optimized for 5G/LTE, Wi–Fi 6/6E , and robust multi-WAN aggregation Optimization , providing:
-
NTC Type Approval: Official authorization for deployment in Philippine networks.
Cloud-Native Integration: BeBroadband® as a Service pre-loaded for SD–WAN + SASE + SSE + ZTNA with central orchestration and zero-touch provisioning.
Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Operates in temperatures from –20 °C to 70 °C; robust and secure for high-availability edge networks.
Rapid Rollout for xSPs: Enables plug-and-play deployments for SMB/SME customers with no additional hardware integration.
Executive Commentary
Erez Zelikovitz, EVP and Chief Product and Revenue Officer of BBT , emphasized the strategic significance of this achievement:
"Receiving NTC type approval for the FWA–1112 is a pivotal milestone in our mission to empower service providers across the Philippines with a compliant, secure, and future-ready edge solution. This certification accelerates our ability to support SMBs and SMEs with carrier-grade connectivity , while simplifying network management for our partners."
Magic Pao, AVP Edge Server Group of Advantech , highlighted the company's commitment to quality and regulatory excellence:
"Advantech's FWA–1112 is engineered for secure and scalable edge connectivity . Achieving NTC certification reaffirms our dedication to meeting regional regulatory standards , while enabling service providers to deliver next-generation broadband services with confidence."
Strategic Impact for Service Providers
The combination of Advantech hardware and BBT's BeBroadbandTM as a Service now offers service providers:Regulatory Assurance – NTC certification ensures compliance for fixed and wireless broadband deployments.
Faster Time-to-Market – Pre-loaded, fully integrated devices minimize integration and testing overhead.
Optimized for SMB/SME Growth – Multi-site branch connectivity, WAN aggregation, and proactive threat protection.
Seamless Scalability – Built-in multi- tenant orchestration and zero-touch provisioning enable rapid network expansion.
About BBT
BBT provides BeBroadbandTM as a Service , a cloud-native, multi-tenant SD–WAN + SASE + SSE + ZTNA platform , designed for service providers to deliver secure and reliable connectivity to SMB and SME clients. With operations across APAC, EMEA, and the U.S., BBT is redefining service–provider–to–service–provider (xSP) edge connectivity.
More info:
About Advantech
Advantech (TWSE: 2395) is a global leader in industrial and telecom computing solutions. The company provides edge computing, IoT, and networking hardware platforms that meet the most stringent reliability, security, and regulatory standards. Its FWA series is widely used for SD–WAN, uCPE, and edge security solutions .
More info:
For further inquiries, please contact:
Advantech :
Charo Sanchez, Global Alliances Manager,
Phone: +34 669 617877
Email: [email protected]
BBT :
Jack Lehmann, VP MarCom,
Phone: +1 201 615-8974
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE BBTWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment