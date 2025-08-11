403
Meteorology Dept.: Thunderstorms Forecast In Various Regions
Jordan News Agency
Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Satellite images pointed to cumulus clouds forming with expected thunderstorms, accompanied by active surface winds at times that will stir up dust across various regions of the Kingdom, the Jordan Meteorological Department said Monday.
In a post on its website, the department forecast some areas will see rainfall, called for caution and warned of reduced visibility due to dust, and to follow public safety regulations.
