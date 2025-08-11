Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meteorology Dept.: Thunderstorms Forecast In Various Regions


2025-08-11 10:05:58
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Satellite images pointed to cumulus clouds forming with expected thunderstorms, accompanied by active surface winds at times that will stir up dust across various regions of the Kingdom, the Jordan Meteorological Department said Monday.
In a post on its website, the department forecast some areas will see rainfall, called for caution and warned of reduced visibility due to dust, and to follow public safety regulations.

MENAFN11082025000117011021ID1109912567

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search