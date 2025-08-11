Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Czech Envoy


2025-08-11 10:05:58
Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Secretary General Majed Qatraneh on Monday received a copy of the credentials of ambassador of the Czech Republic Andrea Ku?erov?, as accredited and resident ambassador to Jordan.

