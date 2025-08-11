Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline 2025: MOA, ROA, FDA-Approved Drugs, And Clinical Trial Progress Assessment By Delveinsight Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Chimerix, VBI Vaccines, Atara Biotherapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline constitutes 15+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Cytomegalovirus Infection treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cytomegalovirus Infection Market.

The Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Cytomegalovirus Infection treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Cytomegalovirus Infection companies working in the treatment market are antiviral therapeutics TSRL, Synklino, AlloVir, Moderna, China Immunotech, Nobelpharma, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Biotest, AlloVir, VBI Vaccines, Lion TCR, Shire, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Takeda, CSL Behring, Chimerix, Novartis, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, and others , are developing therapies for the Cytomegalovirus Infection treatment



Emerging Cytomegalovirus Infection therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Research programme, SYN002, Posoleucel, mRNA-1647, CMV TCR T cell therapy, NPC-21, HB-101, Cytomegalovirus immune globulin, Posoleucel, VBI-1501A, LTV 20, Maribavir, V160, Maribavir, Valganciclovir, Brincidofovir, Everolimus, HB-101 vaccine, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Cytomegalovirus Infection market in the coming years.

In March 2025, ACTG, an international clinical trials network dedicated to HIV and other infectious diseases, presented encouraging results from a study examining the impact of treating asymptomatic cytomegalovirus (CMV) in individuals living with HIV. The findings suggest that CMV suppression may enhance immune function and overall physical health. Data from study A5383 were shared during an oral presentation titled,“Asymptomatic CMV Suppression with Letermovir Improves Immunologic and Functional Aging-related Outcomes in Treated HIV,” at the 2025 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in San Francisco, California.

In January 2025, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) and its majority-owned subsidiary, Helocyte, Inc., announced that the first patient has been dosed in a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of Triplex, a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine, when given to human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched related stem cell donors to reduce CMV occurrences in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). In February 2024, A novel mRNA vaccine currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials demonstrated superior efficacy in stimulating the immune system to combat cytomegalovirus infection. This experimental mRNA vaccine targeting human cytomegalovirus (CMV), a prevalent virus with potential prenatal transmission, has elicited highly encouraging immune responses compared to other CMV vaccine candidates, as per research conducted by investigators from Weill Cornell Medicine.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Overview

Cytomegalovirus Infection is a common viral infection caused by the cytomegalovirus, a type of herpes virus. CMV is widespread and can infect people of all ages. In healthy individuals with intact immune systems, CMV infection often causes mild or no symptoms and may go unnoticed. However, in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS, organ transplant recipients, or infants infected in utero, CMV infection can lead to more severe complications.

Emerging Cytomegalovirus Infection Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Some of the key companies in the Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Cytomegalovirus Infection are - Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Chimerix, VBI Vaccines, Atara Biotherapeutics, SpyBiotech, Moderna, China Immunotech, Nobelpharma, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Biotest, AlloVir, and others.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Analysis:

The Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cytomegalovirus Infection with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment.

Cytomegalovirus Infection key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cytomegalovirus Infection market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cytomegalovirus Infection, increase in Research and developmental Activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Cytomegalovirus Infection Market.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high costs associated with the treatment, lack of healthcare infrastructures and other factors are creating obstacles in the Cytomegalovirus Infection Market growth.

Scope of Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Cytomegalovirus Infection Companies: antiviral therapeutics TSRL, Synklino, AlloVir, Moderna, China Immunotech, Nobelpharma, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Biotest, AlloVir, VBI Vaccines, Lion TCR, Shire, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Takeda, CSL Behring, Chimerix, Novartis, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, and others

Key Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapies: Research programme, SYN002, Posoleucel, mRNA-1647, CMV TCR T cell therapy, NPC-21, HB-101, Cytomegalovirus immune globulin, Posoleucel, VBI-1501A, LTV 20, Maribavir, V160, Maribavir, Valganciclovir, Brincidofovir, Everolimus, HB-101 vaccine, and others

Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Cytomegalovirus Infection current marketed and Cytomegalovirus Infection emerging therapies Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Dynamics: Cytomegalovirus Infection market drivers and Cytomegalovirus Infection market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Cytomegalovirus Infection Report Introduction

2. Cytomegalovirus Infection Executive Summary

3. Cytomegalovirus Infection Overview

4. Cytomegalovirus Infection- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Cytomegalovirus Infection Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Cytomegalovirus Infection Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Cytomegalovirus Infection Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Cytomegalovirus Infection Preclinical Stage Products

10. Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapeutics Assessment

11. Cytomegalovirus Infection Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Cytomegalovirus Infection Key Companies

14. Cytomegalovirus Infection Key Products

15. Cytomegalovirus Infection Unmet Needs

16 . Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Cytomegalovirus Infection Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Cytomegalovirus Infection Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

