Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline 2025: MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trial Insights Explored By Delveinsight GSK, Medimmune, Reviral, Pfizer, Sanofi, Biocomo, Merck, IMV, Shionogi, Aridis Pharma

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Respiratory Syncytial Virus companies working in the treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, ReViral, Pfizer, Sanofi, BioComo, IMV, Shionogi, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, ADMA Biologics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Research & Development, Ark Biosciences, BlueWillow Biologics, Meissa Vaccines, Alios BioPharma, Codagenix, Advance Vaccine Laboratories, Bavarian Nordic, ModernaTX, Inc., Virometix, Airway Therapeutics LLC, AlloVir Inc, Anima Biotech Inc, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atriva Therapeutics, Calder Biosciences Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Curevac AG, Enyo Pharma SA, HanaVax Inc., Icosavax Inc, IDBiologics Inc, Pneumagen Ltd, Riboscience LLC, Signia Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatment



Emerging Respiratory Syncytial Virus therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Nirsevimab (MEDI-8897), Sisunatovir, RSV F protein vaccine, Novavax, Combination seasonal influenza RSV nanoparticle vaccine, NanoFlu/NVX CoV 2373/RSV, RSVpreF, SP 0125, BC-0004, GSK 3888550A, DPX RSV Vaccine, AR 201, ASCENIV, EDP 938, MK 1654, Rilematovir, GSK 3003891A, JNJ 64400141, Ziresovir, JNJ 64213175, MV-012-968, ALS-008176, CodaVax-RSV, BARS13, MVA-BN-RSV, mRNA-1345, V-306, ALVR106, AR-201, AT-889, ATR-002, IVX-121, RBS-3149, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market in the coming years.

In June 2025, MSD's Enflonsia (clesrovimab) has been approved by the FDA for preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in newborns and infants entering or born during their first RSV season. Enflonsia is a long-acting monoclonal antibody that offers protection for an entire five-month RSV season with a single 105mg dose, regardless of the infant's weight. The approval is backed by results from the Phase IIb/III CLEVER trial (NCT04767373), which showed that a single dose of Enflonsia reduced RSV-related medically attended lower respiratory infections by 60.5% and hospitalizations by 84.3% over five months, compared to placebo.

In April 2025, GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has announced that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend the use of RSV vaccines, including GSK's AREXVY (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted), for adults aged 50–59 who are at higher risk of severe RSV illness. This group includes individuals with underlying health conditions such as COPD, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and those living in care facilities. This recommendation builds on ACIP's earlier June 2024 vote endorsing RSV vaccination for adults aged 60–74 at increased risk, and all adults aged 75 and above. AREXVY is approved to prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in adults 60 and older, and now also in those aged 50–59 at heightened risk for RSV-related LRTD.

In February 2025, Inhalon Biopharma, a US-based company, is preparing to initiate a clinical trial of its at-home nebulized therapy for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) through the FluCamp program. The investigational treatment, IN-002, will be evaluated in a human challenge study in partnership with the German contract research organization (CRO) hVIVO. The CRO has confirmed plans to utilize FluCamp to recruit participants for the trial, which is scheduled to begin in 2026. FluCamp enrolls healthy volunteers to take part in clinical studies focused on developing treatments for illnesses like RSV.

In January 2025, Shionogi's oral antiviral candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), S-337395, has achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II clinical trial, with some participants experiencing an 88.94% reduction in viral load. The Japanese pharmaceutical company reported positive outcomes from this Phase II human challenge study, in which volunteers were deliberately infected with RSV to assess the treatment's effectiveness in reducing the virus's impact. In December 2024, Blue Lake Biotechnology, a US-based clinical-stage company specializing in intranasal vaccines, reported that its pediatric nasal vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), BLB201, demonstrated safety and efficacy in pediatric patients during a Phase I/IIa clinical trial.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that primarily affects young children and older adults. It can cause mild, cold-like symptoms in healthy individuals, but it can lead to severe respiratory infections, particularly in infants, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Emerging Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Nirsevimab (MEDI-8897): MedImmune

Sisunatovir: ReViral

MVA-BN-RSV Vaccine: Bavarian Nordic

RSVpreF (PF-06928316): Pfizer

VAC 18193 RSV): Janssen

mRNA-1345: ModernaTX, Inc

GSK3844766A: GlaxoSmithKline

RSVPreF3: GlaxoSmithKline

STR-V003/Placebo: Starna Therapeutics

TNM001: Zhuhai Trinomab Pharma

Sisunatovir: Pfizer

RSVt Vaccine: Sanofi

Deuremidevir Hydrobromide for Suspension: Vigonvita Life Sciences

Nirsevimab: AstraZeneca

Clesrovimab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC EDP-938: Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising government funding for treatment and proactive government initiatives generates profitable opportunities, the growing disease rate, advent of Targeted Therapies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of adequate diagnostic facilities for RSV, limited awareness among parents and other factors are creating obstacles in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market growth.

