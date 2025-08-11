Aneasa Perez Releases Angelica: Enter Into The Dream A Captivating Fantasy Adventure Of Courage And Destiny

MENAFN - GetNews)



Award-winning author Aneasa Perez launches Angelica: Enter Into the Dream, an epic fantasy where a young girl discovers her extraordinary calling in a realm beyond imagination.

Award-winning author Aneasa Perez invites readers into a breathtaking new fantasy world with the release of Angelica: Enter Into the Dream, the first installment of the Angelica series. Blending heart-pounding adventure with deep spiritual undertones, this spellbinding tale is a journey of courage, identity, and destiny.

When twelve-year-old Angelica is mysteriously transported into the dream realm, she discovers a world unlike anything she has ever known - a place where the boundaries between light and darkness are razor-thin, and the choices she makes could change everything. Guided by a brave talking squirrel, a majestic white lion, and a band of loyal winged allies, Angelica begins an unforgettable quest to uncover the truth about her family's past and her role in an ancient prophecy. As danger rises and the shadow of fear creeps closer, she learns that bravery isn't the absence of fear - it's choosing to fight for what matters most, even when the odds are stacked against you.

The dream realm is a vivid, imaginative world filled with breathtaking landscapes, strange creatures, and challenges that test Angelica's heart and resolve. From soaring high above the clouds with eagle warriors to facing the chilling presence of the Dark Shadows, every step of her journey pushes her to grow stronger, wiser, and more courageous. Along the way, Angelica learns valuable lessons about trust, friendship, and the power of standing for what is right, even when it is hard.

Angelica: Enter Into the Dream is more than just a fantasy novel - it is a story about finding your voice, understanding your identity, and embracing the destiny you were created for. With themes of resilience, hope, and faith woven into a thrilling narrative, the book resonates with readers young and old. It offers an immersive reading experience that captures the imagination while speaking to the deeper truths of courage and belonging.

“This book is about finding the courage to step into the unknown,” says Perez.“It's a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are never truly alone. I wanted to write a story that would inspire readers to see their challenges as opportunities for growth and to know that their lives have purpose.”

Aneasa Perez is known for her ability to create emotionally rich stories that connect with readers on a personal level. As an award-winning author, her works span inspirational fiction, devotionals, and children's literature, each one carrying her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and meaningful themes.

Angelica: Enter Into the Dream is now available in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon and major online retailers. This unforgettable fantasy adventure is perfect for fans of imaginative worlds, strong heroines, and stories that leave a lasting impact.

About the Author:

Aneasa Perez is an award-winning author whose books inspire courage, hope, and faith. Her storytelling blends adventure with emotional depth, creating unforgettable experiences for readers of all ages. When she's not writing, she is dedicated to her family and serving her community, and developing creative projects that uplift and inspire.