Trailblazing Canadian Author Alka Sharma Honored As Certified Best-Selling Author And Special Guest At International Charity Event

"True empowerment begins the moment you refuse to let your past define your future. Every ending is a powerful invitation to create something extraordinary." - Alka SharmaAcclaimed Canadian leader Alka Sharma, based in Toronto, Ontario, has achieved a new distinction as a Certified Best-Selling Author by the LA Tribune for her book, entitled“From Cocoon to CEO – Living the Life of Your Dreams”, further establishing her reputation for literary excellence and impact in the personal empowerment space.







(Pictured) Alka Sharma, Founder of the Unstoppable Her Community

A passionate advocate for women's empowerment, Alka Sharma is the founder of the Unstoppable Her Community , a dynamic and growing support network dedicated specifically to post-divorce women .

In response to the challenges women often face while navigating life transitions, Alka Sharma established this community as a safe space that offers meaningful resources, mentorship, peer connections, and access to expert guidance on topics like resilience , confidence-building , and holistic wellness .

Driven by her own journey and a deep commitment to uplift others, Ms. Alka Sharma's mission is to ensure that no woman feels isolated after divorce. Through interactive workshops, group discussions, and high-impact online events, members of the Unstoppable Her Community learn to access their inner strength, rebuild their lives, and realize that their greatest chapters are yet to come.

Beyond direct support, Alka Sharma passionately engages in advocacy work to challenge societal stigma around divorce, making it her goal to promote positive change and create new narratives that highlight empowerment, renewal, and self-worth for women.

Through her public speaking, panel appearances, and digital presence, Alka Sharma shares strategies for moving past adversity and leverages her platform to celebrate the resilience of women in transition.

Her role as a Certified Best-Selling Author with the LA Tribune has further amplified Ms. Sharma's impact, helping her inspire thousands of readers worldwide. Her writing candidly addresses the realities women face and provides actionable guidance for those seeking to build new foundations after loss. Ms. Sharma's best-selling book has been praised for its authenticity and pragmatic advice and continues to motivate women across Canada and beyond to reclaim their personal happiness.

In recognition of her achievements and humanitarian values, Alka Sharma received a prestigious invitation to attend a private charity event in Italy on July 28, 2025, hosted by world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocell i. This event brings together leaders in philanthropy and the arts for an evening dedicated to supporting transformative causes. With Ms. Sharma's passion for supporting women and giving back, her presence at the event will further amplify important conversations about global empowerment and social change.

Committed to continuous growth, Alka Sharma is also actively engaged on social media, sharing insights, success stories, and motivational content with her expanding audience. She leverages platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to connect with women worldwide, offering practical tools for self-improvement and access to a supportive global community.

As Ms. Sharma's reach and influence continue to expand, she remains unwavering in her mission: to help women everywhere recognize their power, embrace new beginnings, and become truly unstoppable.

About the LA Tribune:

The LA Tribune is a respected publication recognizing excellence in authorship, business, and leadership.

About the Unstoppable Her Community:

Founded by Alka Sharma, this thriving support network connects post-divorce women worldwide for empowerment, education, and lasting transformation.

For more information about Alka Sharma, the Unstoppable Her Community, upcoming events, speaking opportunities, and her published works, visit:

Alka Sharma Website

Facebook

Instagram

Linkedin