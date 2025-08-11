403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Receives Outgoing Canadian Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA)-- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Tuesday received outgoing Canadian Ambassador in Kuwait Aliya Mawani.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Yahya commended the ambassadorآ's efforts and contributions in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, and wished her success in her future endeavors. (end)
nma
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Yahya commended the ambassadorآ's efforts and contributions in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, and wished her success in her future endeavors. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment