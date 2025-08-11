403
Iraq, Iran Ink Border Security Mou
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qassim Al-Araji, signed a security agreement with head of Iranian top security body, Ali Larijani, relating to security of joint borders.
Media office of Iraqi Premiership mentioned that the Memorandum of Understanding was sponsored by Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, who met with Larijani prior to the signing and discussed nations' bilateral ties.
Al-Sudani affirmed intent on boosting bilateral ties and partnerships across a multitude of avenues.
Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's refusal of Israeli occupation's attacks on Iran, and its support to Iranian-American dialogue.
Larijani, on his part, affirmed Iran's keenness on developing and sustaining bilateral ties as well as establishing a railway network to transport travelers.
The Iranian security official arrived in Iraq earlier today and met with Al-Araji to discuss border security, situation in Gaza and other regional issues. (end)
