Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iraq, Iran Ink Border Security Mou


2025-08-11 10:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qassim Al-Araji, signed a security agreement with head of Iranian top security body, Ali Larijani, relating to security of joint borders.
Media office of Iraqi Premiership mentioned that the Memorandum of Understanding was sponsored by Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, who met with Larijani prior to the signing and discussed nations' bilateral ties.
Al-Sudani affirmed intent on boosting bilateral ties and partnerships across a multitude of avenues.
Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's refusal of Israeli occupation's attacks on Iran, and its support to Iranian-American dialogue.
Larijani, on his part, affirmed Iran's keenness on developing and sustaining bilateral ties as well as establishing a railway network to transport travelers.
The Iranian security official arrived in Iraq earlier today and met with Al-Araji to discuss border security, situation in Gaza and other regional issues. (end)
ahh


MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109912549

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search