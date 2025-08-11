403
Qatar Welcomes Australian Recognition Of Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Monday welcomed plans by Australia to recognize an independent Palestinian state, while New Zealand said it would consider the move, following in the footsteps of a number of Western nations including France, Britain and Canada.
Australia's plans to recognize Palestinian statehood, along with New Zealand's consideration of a similar move, fall in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions that back an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, said a foreign ministry statement.
As momentum continues to build for more countries to recognize Palestinian statehood, the statement underlined that such a measure backs the "historic and legitimate" rights of the Palestinians. (end)
