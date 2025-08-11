403
Kuwait Social Affairs Min. Discusses Coop. With Pakistani Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed Monday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State of Kuwait Dr. Zafar Iqbal ways to enhance joint cooperation.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Social Affairs said the meeting addressed several issues of common interest, affirming the keenness of both sides to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in humanitarian and social fields. (end) oys
