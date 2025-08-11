Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Social Affairs Min. Discusses Coop. With Pakistani Amb.

Kuwait Social Affairs Min. Discusses Coop. With Pakistani Amb.


2025-08-11 10:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed Monday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State of Kuwait Dr. Zafar Iqbal ways to enhance joint cooperation.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Social Affairs said the meeting addressed several issues of common interest, affirming the keenness of both sides to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in humanitarian and social fields. (end) oys

MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109912546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search