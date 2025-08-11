Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti Social Affairs Min. Discusses Mutual Issues With Brazilian Amb.

Kuwaiti Social Affairs Min. Discusses Mutual Issues With Brazilian Amb.


2025-08-11 10:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaillah discussed Monday with Brazilآ's Ambassador to Kuwait Rodrigo Gabsch a number of issues of mutual interest.
In a press statement, the ministry said the meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation in the humanitarian and social fields, in addition to discussing the "Eradication of Global Poverty" initiative (CIT), as part of Kuwaitآ's keenness to support initiatives and programs that improve quality of life and bolster sustainable development. (end)
oys


MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109912545

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search