Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OIC Calls For Investment In Youths To Achieve Sdgs

OIC Calls For Investment In Youths To Achieve Sdgs


2025-08-11 10:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha called Monday for increased investment in youth and empowering them to face future challenges and contribute to achieving the organization's goals and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
On the occasion of International Youth Day, which falls on August 12, the Secretary-General stated that this occasion provides an opportunity to evaluate and monitor the organization's efforts toward achieving its goals for the current year, as well as the SDGs, in addition to enhancing the OIC's youth strategy.
In this context, he called on relevant institutions within the organization to support the efforts of member states, stressing the importance of youth as human capital and the need to train them to play a vital role in the development of societies at all levels.
Taha noted that this year's theme for International Youth Day is "Youth Action for Sustainable Development Goals and Beyond", which largely reflects the importance of youth and their central role in achieving these objectives. (end)
fn


MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109912544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search