OIC Calls For Investment In Youths To Achieve Sdgs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha called Monday for increased investment in youth and empowering them to face future challenges and contribute to achieving the organization's goals and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
On the occasion of International Youth Day, which falls on August 12, the Secretary-General stated that this occasion provides an opportunity to evaluate and monitor the organization's efforts toward achieving its goals for the current year, as well as the SDGs, in addition to enhancing the OIC's youth strategy.
In this context, he called on relevant institutions within the organization to support the efforts of member states, stressing the importance of youth as human capital and the need to train them to play a vital role in the development of societies at all levels.
Taha noted that this year's theme for International Youth Day is "Youth Action for Sustainable Development Goals and Beyond", which largely reflects the importance of youth and their central role in achieving these objectives. (end)
