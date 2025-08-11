Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia, Jordan Discuss Latest Development In Gaza


2025-08-11 10:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed Monday with Jordan's King Abdullah II the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.
During the meeting, held in Neom City, both sides reviewed the bilateral ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them across different fields and several Arab and Muslim issues, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. (end)
