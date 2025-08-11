INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altimmune, Inc. ("Altimmune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Altimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On June 26, 2025, Altimmune issued a press release announcing "topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b trial of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)." Although Altimmune described the results as "positive," the press release reported that "[t]he effects on fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH in an ITT analysis"-a key efficacy endpoint-"were 31.8% and 34.5% for pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively compared with 25.9% for placebo (differences not statistically significant)."
On this news, Altimmune's stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 53.18%, to close at $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
