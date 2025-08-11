KIC Realty Welcomes Erin Best As Director Of Agent Development For KIC Realty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty is excited to announce the appointment of Erin Best as the new Director of Agent Development for KIC Realty, bringing her dynamic leadership, relationship-first approach, and proven expertise to further elevate the growth and success of our REALTORS®.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Erin's caliber to our leadership team,” said Willie Ip, Chief Executive Officer at KIC Realty.“Her industry insight, innovative thinking, and passion for agent success will ensure our agents receive industry-leading training and development that sets them apart in the marketplace.”

Ron McIntosh, President at KIC Realty, added,“Our goal has always been to provide our REALTORS® with the very best resources, mentorship, and educational tools. Erin's track record of driving meaningful growth and her ability to connect people, technology, and opportunity align perfectly with that vision.”

“In a fast-changing industry, having a leader who understands both the human and technological sides of real estate is a game-changer,” said Angela Papassotiriou, Vice President of Operations at KIC Realty.“Erin will be instrumental in helping our agents expand their skills, competitive edge, and success.”

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Erin brings over a decade of experience in real estate sales, marketing, and prop-tech leadership. Her career has been defined by a deep commitment to helping people and ideas move forward smarter, faster, and with purpose.

With three years in the prop-tech leadership space, she has excelled at bridging the gap between real estate professionals, data, technology, and learning. From navigating complex regulatory landscapes to championing modern tools that empower agents, Erin's mission has always been to create clarity, foster connections, and drive growth.

“My north star? Make it meaningful, make it matter, and bring others with you,” said Erin Best.“I'm excited to partner with KIC Realty's talented leadership and agent network to continue building a culture of innovation, collaboration, and success.”

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to creating a supportive and thriving environment for its REALTORS®. Founded on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community, KIC Realty is committed to providing its REALTORS® with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on transparency and REALTOR® ownership, KIC Realty is redefining the real estate experience for REALTORS® and clients alike.

