Protein Market Size To Reach USD 108.76 Billion By 2034, Rising Adoption Of Fermentation-Derived Proteins
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 7.6%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 52.28 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 56.25 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 108.76 Billion
|Dominated Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Protein Market Segmental Analysis
Source Analysis
The animal-based protein segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to high demand for animal-based protein at a higher level. The world is aware of the benefits of animal-based protein and its importance for different functions of the body. The segment is also observing growth due to multiple other reasons, such as the high influence of Western culture globally, leading to high demand for a protein-rich diet, and the prevalence of chronic diseases caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, such as diabetes and obesity, are also some of the major reasons for the growth of the segment.
Fermentation-derived protein segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the increasing population of vegans and consumers preferring plant-based diets. Such protein alternatives help to maintain gut health and are also easy to consume with other food and beverage options. Fermented proteins improve amino acid ratios with a plant-based approach to maintain sustainability.
Form Analysis
The concentrate segment dominated the protein market in 2024 because of its availability in powder form, which is helpful for consumers to blend it in different types of food and beverages. Such types of products also have longer shelf lives, allowing the segment and market to grow. Such a form of protein allows consumers easy consumption, leading to multiple benefits for the body. Celebrity influence on such forms of proteins is also helping the growth of the protein market.
The hydrolysate segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its beneficial factor of quicker absorption in the human body. It is helpful for people with digestive issues after protein consumption. Hence, the protein market is expected to grow with the growth of the hydrolysate segment in the foreseeable period. Such protein sources also help in nutritional support for the body, and hence, the segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.
Application Analysis
The food and beverages segment led the protein market in 2024 owing to the ease of incorporation into different types of food and beverages, helping the growth of the segment and the market. It helps to enhance the quality, texture, and nutritional quality of food and beverages, further fueling protein market growth in 2024. High demand for protein-rich food products and beverages also helps in the growth of the market. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.
The meat substitutes segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for plant-based alternatives for different types of domains. Such alternatives are made from plant-based sources and are also rich in protein. Hence, the segment has a huge consumer base of vegans and consumers following a plant-based diet. It helps in maintaining gut health and also helps to maintain the protein intake for the day, which is essential for overall health.
End-User Analysis
The human nutrition segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to consumer awareness about the importance of protein for the body and its overall functioning. The vital component is essential for various functions of the body, such as overall nutrition, immunity, weight management, and also for the proper functioning of the cells of the body.
The industrial/biotech segment applications segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its high application in different domains such as food, pharmaceuticals, and various industrial applications. Amalgamation of advanced technology with the vital component further helps to enhance the quality of protein and the foods in which the component is mixed.
Processing Method Analysis
The wet processing segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to high quality assurance by producing pure and high-quality protein. It is also easy to blend such protein in different types of food products, such as dairy products, and in different types of beverages. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.
The fermentation segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for plant-based protein alternatives by consumers following veganism or plant-based diets. The process involves the biosynthesis of protein compounds similar to animal-based proteins. Hence, it allows the consumer base of the market to get the same taste, nutritional value, and texture, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseen period.
Distribution Channel Analysis
The B2B segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to high demand for protein by different domains such as the food and beverage industry, dietary supplement makers, the nutraceutical industry, and various similar industries. Large-scale protein purchase by such industries helps to maintain the financial stability of the market, fueling its growth. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.
The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to order products from the convenience of being at home. It also allows consumers to glance through the ingredients, product images, and reviews, which is helpful to make a better decision and order accordingly. Consumers can also have a look at protein-rich snacks for healthy munching and maintaining their health goals while traveling or on outings. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.
Protein Market Key Players
- ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) Cargill, Inc. DuPont (IFF) Kerry Group plc Glanbia plc Royal DSM N.V. Nestlé Health Science Arla Foods Ingredients Ingredion Incorporated Roquette Frères Now Foods Fonterra Co-operative Group Amway Corp. Burcon NutraScience MycoTechnology Inc. Puris Foods Givaudan (incl. Naturex) Bunge Limited Corbion N.V. Axiom Foods Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Source
- Animal-Based Protein
- Whey Protein Casein & Caseinates Egg Protein Collagen Protein Gelatin
- Soy Protein Pea Protein Rice Protein Hemp Protein Other Plant Proteins (Pumpkin, Sunflower, Fava Bean)
By Form
- Isolate Concentrate Hydrolysate Whole/Raw
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Sports Nutrition Functional Foods Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Alternatives Meat Substitutes Infant Formula
By End User
- Human Nutrition Animal Nutrition Industrial/Biotech
By Processing Method
- Wet Processing Dry Processing Enzymatic Hydrolysis Fermentation
By Distribution Channel
- Business-to-Business (B2B) Retail (B2C: Online, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores)
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request.
Our Trusted Data Partners
For Latest Update Follow Us:
