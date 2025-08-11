Protein Market Size To Reach USD 108.76 Billion By 2034, Rising Adoption Of Fermentation-Derived Proteins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards FnB, the global protein market size is projected to grow from USD 56.25 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 108.76 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, driven by rising consumer demand for protein-rich diets, increasing plant-based product innovation, and expanding applications in sports nutrition, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals. Ottawa, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein market size stood at USD 52.28 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 56.25 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 108.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market has experienced a significant surge in recent years, driven by high demand for protein-rich diets among consumers, increased awareness of the importance of incorporating protein into diets, and its benefits for overall body function. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making. Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ Market Overview The protein market has undergone huge growth in the last few years due to high demand for protein-rich foods by consumers from all age groups. The consumer base for the market is rapidly expanding due to increasing awareness about the importance of protein for the overall body and its functioning. Protein is essential for the body as it helps in building and repairing tissues, creating enzymes and hormones, and enhancing immunity. The vital micro-nutrient is also essential for people on their weight management journey to keep them satiated and avoid munching on junk foods. Key Highlights of the Protein Market:

By region, North America dominated the protein market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for protein-rich diets in the region and growing urbanization.

By source, the animal-based protein segment dominated the protein market in 2024, whereas the fermentation-derived protein segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By form, the concentrate segment led the market in 2024, whereas the hydrolysate segment is expected to expand in the foreseen period due to its beneficial properties.

By application, the food and beverages segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the meat substitutes segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for plant-based alternatives.

By end-user, the human nutrition segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the industrial/biotech applications segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its high demand in various fields.

By processing method, the wet processing segment led the protein market in 2024, whereas the fermentation segment is observed to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period. By distribution channel, the business-to-business (B2B) segment dominated the market for protein in 2024, whereas the online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

New Trends in the Protein Market

Improving standard of living, increasing number of health-conscious consumers, and rising health awareness are some of the major factors helping the growth of the protein market.

Increasing demand for protein-rich foods such as cheese , butter, curd, and other dairy products is also aiding the market's growth.

High demand for plant-based protein is another market growth fueling factor, with a consumer base of vegans and consumers following a plant-based diet. Advanced technology helping in curating plant-based protein and other healthy alternatives, along with clean labels and their complete information, is also helping the growth of the market. The global protein market growth reflects the broadening role of protein across both traditional and emerging food categories,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.“Sectors such as plant-based meat substitutes and precision fermentation are creating new commercial opportunities while addressing sustainability concerns. How Has AI Impacted the Protein Market? The use of artificial intelligence has greatly impacted the protein market . AI-driven platforms such as Shiru's ProteinDiscovery.ai are proving instrumental in the discovery of proteins with desirable properties such as better texture, flavor, and nutritional value. Collaborations between companies such as Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition and Shiru are leading to the synthesis of sweet proteins that can potentially replace sugar in beverages. Generative AI tools are also being deployed to perfect processes such as emulsification and gelation, improving the texture and taste of plant-based protein ingredients. Along with this, AI is allowing for better digestibility predictions, slowly replacing time-consuming in-vivo and in-vitro testing. Artificial intelligence is also playing a key role in the growth of precision fermentation and cultured meat. It aids in optimizing microbial strains, refining cell-culture media, and automating bioprocessing, allowing for higher production scaling, lower waste, and in turn, reduced cost of production. View Full Market Intelligence@ How Big is the Europe Protein Market and How Fast is it Growing? According to Towards FnB, the Europe protein market size is valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.02 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of about 5.12%. This growth is driven by rising adoption of plant-based and flexitarian diets, particularly in France, the UK, and Belgium, coupled with strategic capacity expansions by major producers such as Roquette and Uralchem in pea-protein production. Europe Protein Market Key Highlights:

Germany accounted for 21% of the European protein market share in 2024, driven by high consumer demand for clean-label, protein-packed foods and advanced food processing infrastructure.

Netherlands and Nordic countries are projected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2034, fueled by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a rise in plant-based dietary trends.

By source, animal-based proteins led the market with a 52% share in 2024, owing to their ease of consumption.

By source, algae protein is expected to see substantial growth at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034, driven by the increasing demand for high-purity proteins in sports nutrition and fortified food products.

By product form, concentrates held the largest share of 45% in 2024, thanks to their longer shelf life, superior storage stability, and ease of integration into food production processes.

By product form, the isolates segment is anticipated to experience strong growth at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034, as demand rises for ready-to-drink beverages and convenient food formulations.

By application, the food & beverages sector dominated with 62% of the market share in 2024, due to the high demand for elastic, plant-based proteins in products like bread, cookies, and snacks. By application, the sports & performance nutrition segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR between 2025 and 2034, driven by the increasing popularity of vegan and flexitarian diets seeking texture-rich alternatives. Note: This Report is Readily Available for Immediate Delivery| Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ Recent Developments in the Protein Market

In August 2025 , Country Delight, an essential Indian kitchen brand, launched its high-protein cow milk with 2X the protein compared to regular cow milk. The main aim of the brand is to aid the protein requirements of Indians, for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, easily. ( Source - ) In August 2025 , Burcon NutraScience announced the successful launch of 'FavaPro,' a 90%+ high-purity fava protein isolate. The main aim of the brand is to fulfill the rising needs of clean and plant-based protein in the market. ( Source - ) Market Dynamics What are the Growth Drivers of the Protein Market? There are multiple factors driving the growth of the protein market in recent times. The rise of preventative therapeutics, a growing perception among consumers that protein is necessary for health and fitness, along with cultural shifts towards high-protein diets, is leading to rising demand for products containing protein. Increased awareness about the importance of protein for the human body and its importance for the smooth functioning of the system is another major reason for the growth of the protein market. High demand for sports nutrition and an increasing pool of gym-going consumers are other major reasons for the growth of the market. Challenges How is High Production Cost Hampering Growth in the Protein Market? One of the major challenges faced by the market is the high production costs incurred by the manufacturers. The costs incurred for sourcing clean and raw materials, and materials required for the manufacturing of plant-based raw materials, are another hurdle for the growth of the protein market. Costs involved in the intricate supply chain issues and use of various processing methods are another major issue for the growth of the protein market. Opportunity How is Plant-Based Protein Helping the Growth of the Market? High demand for plant-based and clean sources of protein is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. It helps in maintaining overall health, completing protein intake for the day, and also helps to maintain sustainability, which is essential in recent times. Such alternative proteins are made from plants, fungi, insects, algae, or animal cells that help to lower the carbon footprint for enhanced sustainability. Protein Market Regional Analysis North America dominated the Protein Market in 2024 North America dominated the protein market in 2024 due to multiple factors aiding the growth of the market in the region. The rise of gym culture and the exponential growth of the health and fitness market in the United States, in particular, is leading to a high demand for protein products. There is a growing emphasis on protein as a method of weight loss and gaining muscle mass. The popularity of plant-based protein is also being reflected in the new products being launched. High demand for protein supplements for overall health is another major reason for the growth of the market. High demand for plant-based protein supplements is also helping to fuel the market's growth in North America. Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for a protein-rich diet in the region, helping the growth of the protein market. The high influence of Western culture in the region is leading to high demand for protein-rich foods and supplements. Consumers in the region are more aware of the benefits of protein for muscle development and weight management. This is evident with the growing number of fitness centers, gyms, and a growing number of shops exclusively offering protein supplements. Whey protein powders and plant-based proteins are gaining widespread popularity among the younger generations in countries like India and China. Consumer awareness about the importance of protein for immunity and other beneficial aspects of the body is also helping the market's growth. Hence, the market is expected to grow in the foreseen period. Protein Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.6% Market Size in 2024 USD 52.28 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 56.25 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 108.76 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Protein Market Segmental Analysis

Source Analysis

The animal-based protein segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to high demand for animal-based protein at a higher level. The world is aware of the benefits of animal-based protein and its importance for different functions of the body. The segment is also observing growth due to multiple other reasons, such as the high influence of Western culture globally, leading to high demand for a protein-rich diet, and the prevalence of chronic diseases caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, such as diabetes and obesity, are also some of the major reasons for the growth of the segment.

Fermentation-derived protein segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the increasing population of vegans and consumers preferring plant-based diets. Such protein alternatives help to maintain gut health and are also easy to consume with other food and beverage options. Fermented proteins improve amino acid ratios with a plant-based approach to maintain sustainability.

Form Analysis

The concentrate segment dominated the protein market in 2024 because of its availability in powder form, which is helpful for consumers to blend it in different types of food and beverages. Such types of products also have longer shelf lives, allowing the segment and market to grow. Such a form of protein allows consumers easy consumption, leading to multiple benefits for the body. Celebrity influence on such forms of proteins is also helping the growth of the protein market.

The hydrolysate segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its beneficial factor of quicker absorption in the human body. It is helpful for people with digestive issues after protein consumption. Hence, the protein market is expected to grow with the growth of the hydrolysate segment in the foreseeable period. Such protein sources also help in nutritional support for the body, and hence, the segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

Application Analysis

The food and beverages segment led the protein market in 2024 owing to the ease of incorporation into different types of food and beverages, helping the growth of the segment and the market. It helps to enhance the quality, texture, and nutritional quality of food and beverages, further fueling protein market growth in 2024. High demand for protein-rich food products and beverages also helps in the growth of the market. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.

The meat substitutes segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for plant-based alternatives for different types of domains. Such alternatives are made from plant-based sources and are also rich in protein. Hence, the segment has a huge consumer base of vegans and consumers following a plant-based diet. It helps in maintaining gut health and also helps to maintain the protein intake for the day, which is essential for overall health.

End-User Analysis

The human nutrition segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to consumer awareness about the importance of protein for the body and its overall functioning. The vital component is essential for various functions of the body, such as overall nutrition, immunity, weight management, and also for the proper functioning of the cells of the body.

The industrial/biotech segment applications segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its high application in different domains such as food, pharmaceuticals, and various industrial applications. Amalgamation of advanced technology with the vital component further helps to enhance the quality of protein and the foods in which the component is mixed.

Processing Method Analysis

The wet processing segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to high quality assurance by producing pure and high-quality protein. It is also easy to blend such protein in different types of food products, such as dairy products, and in different types of beverages. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.

The fermentation segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for plant-based protein alternatives by consumers following veganism or plant-based diets. The process involves the biosynthesis of protein compounds similar to animal-based proteins. Hence, it allows the consumer base of the market to get the same taste, nutritional value, and texture, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The B2B segment dominated the protein market in 2024 due to high demand for protein by different domains such as the food and beverage industry, dietary supplement makers, the nutraceutical industry, and various similar industries. Large-scale protein purchase by such industries helps to maintain the financial stability of the market, fueling its growth. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to order products from the convenience of being at home. It also allows consumers to glance through the ingredients, product images, and reviews, which is helpful to make a better decision and order accordingly. Consumers can also have a look at protein-rich snacks for healthy munching and maintaining their health goals while traveling or on outings. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Protein Market Key Players



ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)

Cargill, Inc.

DuPont (IFF)

Kerry Group plc

Glanbia plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Nestlé Health Science

Arla Foods Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Now Foods

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Amway Corp.

Burcon NutraScience

MycoTechnology Inc.

Puris Foods

Givaudan (incl. Naturex)

Bunge Limited

Corbion N.V. Axiom Foods Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Source



Animal-Based Protein



Whey Protein



Casein & Caseinates



Egg Protein



Collagen Protein

Gelatin

Plant-Based Protein



Soy Protein



Pea Protein



Rice Protein



Hemp Protein

Other Plant Proteins (Pumpkin, Sunflower, Fava Bean)

Insect Protein

Algae Protein (e.g., Spirulina, Chlorella) Fermentation-Derived & Cultured Proteins (Microbial, Fungal, Mycoprotein)



By Form



Isolate

Concentrate

Hydrolysate Whole/Raw

By Application



Food & Beverages



Sports Nutrition



Functional Foods



Bakery & Confectionery



Dairy Alternatives



Meat Substitutes

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industrial Applications (e.g., adhesives, films)



By End User



Human Nutrition

Animal Nutrition Industrial/Biotech



By Processing Method



Wet Processing

Dry Processing

Enzymatic Hydrolysis Fermentation

By Distribution Channel



Business-to-Business (B2B) Retail (B2C: Online, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores)

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request.

