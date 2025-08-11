Cosmetic Surgery Market Size To Reach USD 83.34 Billion By 2034, Says Towards Healthcare Study

Ottawa, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global cosmetic surgery market size was valued at USD 56.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 83.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.84% between 2024 and 2034.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for aesthetic enhancements, and demand for flawless appearance fuels the growth of the market, with enhanced and improved technology driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways



North America dominated the global cosmetic surgery market in 2024.

Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By procedure, the surgical procedures segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By procedures, the non-surgical procedures segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the studied years.

By gender, the female segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By gender, the male segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR in the market.

By age group, the 35 to 50-year segment held the highest share of the market in 2024.

By age group, the 19 to 34-year segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe.

By provider, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment held the largest share of the market. By provider, the spas & cosmetic surgery centers segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the cosmetic surgery market during the forecast period.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Growth of the Cosmetic Surgery Market?

Cosmetic surgery involves medical methods to improve or enhance a person's appearance, using both surgical and non-surgical techniques. Usually performed on healthy areas for aesthetic reasons rather than medical or reconstructive needs, the market is rapidly expanding. This growth is driven by increasing beauty awareness, heavily influenced by social media and celebrities, which boosts demand for cosmetic enhancements.

Advances in technology have made procedures safer, less invasive, and more affordable, attracting more participants. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and better access to qualified professionals encourage more people to pursue cosmetic treatments. The pursuit of a youthful look and greater self-confidence significantly contributes to the market's continuous growth across different age groups and regions.

What are the Growing Trends Associated with the Cosmetic Surgery Market?

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Procedures:

The growth of the cosmetic surgery market due to rising demand increases the awareness and adoption, fueling growth.



Technological Advancements:

The advanced technology demanded by consumers for surgical processing and for enhancing the appeal drives the growth.



Minimally Invasive Procedures:

Demand and adoption of minimally invasive therapy and surgery for quick recovery and enhancement of the procedure fuel the growth.



Natural-Looking Enhancements:

The growing demand from consumers for enhanced and natural-looking results increases adoption, fueling the growth of the market.



What is the Growing Challenge in the Cosmetic Surgery Market?

The key challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the high cost and limited access, which in turn makes them inaccessible to a large population, limiting the growth of the market. The safety concerns and complications associated with the risks of infections, nerve damage, and scarring also decrease the adoption, limiting the growth. Other key challenges are the social and ethical considerations, competition, and regulatory hurdles that hinder the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Cosmetic Surgery Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global market in 2024, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, cutting-edge cosmetic technologies, and experienced, board-certified surgeons. The region's rising demand for both invasive and non-invasive procedures is driven by cultural acceptance and a focus on personal aesthetics. Additionally, North America is a key destination for medical tourism , attracting patients from abroad for treatments, which boosts its market growth.

In 2024, Americans underwent roughly 1.6 million surgical cosmetic procedures and 28.5 million minimally invasive treatments. Top surgeries: liposuction (~349,728), breast augmentation (~306,196), tummy tuck (~171,064), breast lift (~153,616), eyelid surgery (~120,755). Top injectables: neuromodulators (~9.88 million) and HA fillers (~5.33 million).

In Canada, cosmetic surgery trends reflect increasing body positivity coupled with personal enhancement. Influences include American media, aging demographics seeking rejuvenation, and remote work enabling discrete recoveries. Accessibility via medical tourism and financing plans also play a role. Natural-looking results and non-invasive options are particularly favored among younger generations.

What Caused Europe to Experience the Fastest Growth in the Cosmetic Surgery Market in the Forecast Period?

Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Innovations in minimally invasive procedures have improved safety and appeal. The aging population is also increasing the need for anti-aging treatments like Botox and facelifts. Furthermore, cultural acceptance of cosmetic procedures, strengthened by media and celebrity influence, encourages more individuals to seek aesthetic enhancements. Europe's strong position in medical tourism, especially in countries like Turkey and Poland, further drives its rapid market expansion.

The cosmetic surgery market in Germany is influenced by a strong culture of self-care, wellness, and discreet enhancement. Many seek natural, balanced results, often for aging concerns rather than dramatic changes. High medical standards, privacy, and a stigma-free attitude toward aging gracefully motivate patients. Men are increasingly exploring facial and body procedures.

In the UK, cosmetic surgery is fueled by social media, celebrity culture, and rising self-image concerns. Reality TV, influencers, and post-pandemic self-focus drive interest. Patients seek subtle improvements, often opting for non-surgical treatments first. Accessibility through private clinics and financing options makes aesthetic enhancements more attainable across age groups.

Segmental Insights

By Procedures

The surgical procedures segment held a dominant presence in the cosmetic surgery market in 2024, driven by a consistent preference for long-lasting results and advancements in minimally invasive techniques. Procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and abdominoplasty are popular due to their ability to provide permanent aesthetic improvements that often surpass non-surgical options. Innovations like robotic-assisted surgeries have improved recovery times and reduced scarring, making these procedures more attractive. The presence of skilled surgeons and specialized clinics has further strengthened patient confidence, supporting the ongoing growth and market dominance of cosmetic surgery.

The non-surgical procedures segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the studied years due to their minimally invasive nature, lower costs, and shorter recovery times. Treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, and laser therapies are increasingly favored for delivering subtle, natural results without surgery. The rising demand for aesthetic enhancements with minimal downtime and discomfort is propelling this trend, making non-surgical options more appealing and accessible to a wider audience.

By Gender

The female segment was dominant in the market in 2024, driven by cultural and societal pressures emphasizing beauty standards for women. The influence of social media, celebrity culture, and trends like the“Instagram face” has encouraged more women to undergo procedures. Advances in technology have made treatments safer and more accessible, especially non-invasive options like Botox and fillers. Reduced stigma and easier financing have also contributed to this growth, with women increasingly seeking natural-looking enhancements aligned with confidence and modern beauty ideals.

The male segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, as shifting perceptions of masculinity encourage men to pursue procedures such as liposuction, rhinoplasty, and Botox. The influence of social media and celebrities has helped normalize cosmetic enhancements among men. Additionally, rising obesity rates and greater access to minimally invasive technologies have boosted demand for body contouring and anti-aging treatments. These factors collectively drive rapid growth in the male cosmetic surgery market.

By Age Group

The 35 to 50 years segment held the highest share of the market in 2024, motivated by the desire to combat early signs of aging with treatments like Botox, fillers, and body contouring. This age group generally has greater financial stability, enabling investment in aesthetic improvements. Social and professional pressures to maintain a youthful appearance, coupled with technological advances, have made cosmetic procedures increasingly appealing and accessible.

The 19 to 34 years segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe, driven by changing attitudes toward beauty and self-care. Younger consumers are more inclined toward non-invasive procedures like dermal fillers , laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation. The rise of influencer culture and online beauty trends has mainstreamed cosmetic enhancements. This demographic is also more willing to spend on personal appearance, prioritizing self-expression and confidence, which fuels market growth.

By Provider

The hospitals & specialty clinics segment held the largest share of the cosmetic surgery market in 2024, due to their advanced infrastructure, broad service range, and highly qualified staff. These facilities offer the latest technologies and adhere to strict safety standards, making them the preferred choice for both surgical and non-surgical procedures, which increases the demand. Their reputation for quality care and regulatory compliance has reinforced their leading position, which supports the growth and expansion of the market globally.

The spas & cosmetic surgery centers segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the cosmetic surgery market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rising focus on non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments like Botox, fillers, and laser therapies. These centers combine medical care with a relaxing atmosphere, attracting clients seeking quick results with minimal downtime. The popularity of aesthetic treatments, driven by social media, self-care trends, and wellness tourism, has significantly contributed to the rising demand in this segment, supporting the growth and expansion of the market.

Recent Developments in the Cosmetic Surgery Market



In April 2025, Bliss Aesthetics announced a $17.5 million seed funding round. The company provides an AI-based digital platform that helps in connecting patients with board-certified plastic surgeons. In August 2024 , AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. opened a new facility in Columbus, equipped with two operating rooms to allow multiple procedures at the same time. The center also expanded its treatment options by including the advanced AirSculpt skin tightening procedure, further enhancing its range of cosmetic services.

Top Companies and Their Offerings to the Cosmetic Surgery Market