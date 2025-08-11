The Rise Of Wi-Fi As A Service Market: A $21.96 Billion Industry Dominated By Tech Giants - AT&T (US), Verizon (US), And T-Mobile (US) Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi as a Service Market"

249 - Tables

51 - Figures

239 - Pages

Download Report Brochure@

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Digital transformation initiatives in businesses

Rising adoption of smartphones and wireless devices

Ease of Wi-Fi infrastructure management and remote troubleshooting Increasing adoption of BYOD and CYOD trend among organizations

Restraints:



Data protection and confidentiality concerns Slower backups and restores

Opportunities:



Shift from CapEx to OpEx models

Increasing demand for WaaS in small, medium, and distributed companies Expansion of smart cities

List of Top Companies in Wi-Fi as a Service Market:



AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

e&

Singtel

Tata Communications

CommScope

Arista Networks

TP-Link Wifirst.

Request Sample Pages@

The Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) industry is experiencing significant transformation driven by recent technological advancements, evolving business models, and regulatory changes. The adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is a major development, providing ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity that improves performance in high-density environments, paving the way for bandwidth-heavy applications like AR/VR and real-time analytics. Meanwhile, AI and machine learning are being integrated into network management systems to enable predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and automated optimization-all of which reduce operational costs and enhance service reliability. From a business perspective, WaaS is evolving toward a broader Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model, with providers offering tiered, modular services to meet the needs of both small and large organizations. Additionally, the integration of secure network architectures such as SASE and Zero Trust is transforming how WaaS platforms deliver security as a built-in feature. On the regulatory front, increasing focus on data sovereignty and privacy, such as GDPR in Europe and India's data localization laws, requires providers to adapt by deploying region-specific data centers and compliance-oriented features. Furthermore, global spectrum reforms-particularly the opening of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use are driving innovation in service offerings and infrastructure upgrades.

North America remains a leader in the global Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) market, driven by its strong digital infrastructure, broad broadband access, and enterprises' growing preference for cloud-based networking solutions. Major WaaS providers such as AT&T, Verizon, CommScope, and T-Mobile, along with a mature IT ecosystem, have accelerated the deployment of managed and subscription-based Wi-Fi services across key industries like IT & ITeS, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and education. Companies in the US and Canada are increasingly adopting WaaS to support hybrid work models, enhance network flexibility, and cut operational costs. Regional growth is further boosted by rising demand for reliable connectivity, the expansion of IoT devices, and the need for secure, scalable wireless networks. Additionally, favorable regulations, a highly skilled workforce, and ongoing digital transformation initiatives among SMEs continue to strengthen North America's dominance in the WaaS market.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) adopt WaaS to access enterprise-grade wireless connectivity without requiring large upfront investments or specialized IT teams. WaaS offers SMEs cost-effective, scalable, and professionally managed Wi-Fi solutions that support their expanding digital operations. These businesses benefit from easier deployment, remote management, and improved security, allowing them to concentrate on core activities instead of IT complexities. SMEs also use WaaS to support cloud-based applications, enable remote work, and ensure reliable internet access for staff and customers. With subscription-based pricing and minimal maintenance needs, WaaS enables SMEs to adopt modern networking features with flexibility and simplicity.

Inquire Before Buying@

Indoor locations are essential for delivering seamless and scalable connectivity in enclosed environments such as office buildings, retail outlets, hospitals, educational institutions, airports, and manufacturing facilities. These spaces need high-density Wi-Fi to support a growing number of connected devices and users. Indoor WaaS solutions are widely used to ensure uninterrupted internet access, enable real-time collaboration, and support smart infrastructure like IoT-enabled lighting, HVAC systems, and surveillance. In retail settings, they help with location-based services such as in-store navigation, personalized promotions, and customer analytics. Educational institutions depend on indoor WaaS to provide reliable connectivity for digital classrooms and e-learning, while healthcare facilities use it to support telemedicine, staff communication, and medical equipment integration. By improving operational efficiency and user experience, indoor WaaS deployments have become key to digital transformation strategies across many industries.

The Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) market is experiencing a rise in opportunities driven by changing enterprise requirements, technological convergence, and global digitalization efforts. A key area of growth is expanding into emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, where higher internet penetration and digital transformation initiatives are increasing demand for scalable, cloud-managed network solutions. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also offer a significant opportunity, as they look for cost-effective, subscription-based alternatives to traditional network infrastructure. The integration of advanced wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 and 5G is enabling hybrid network models, meeting the growing need for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. Additionally, the spread of smart city projects and IoT deployments is boosting demand for centralized, intelligent wireless infrastructure. Vertical-specific customization remains a crucial growth area, with industries such as healthcare, education, retail, and IT seeking tailored WaaS solutions to meet their unique operational and compliance needs. The use of AI and machine learning for network optimization, combined with embedded cloud security frameworks like SASE and Zero Trust, further enhances WaaS's value. Moreover, the rise of remote and hybrid learning environments, increased preference for OpEx-based IT models, and the focus on sustainability and energy efficiency reinforce WaaS as a future-ready solution for modern enterprises.

Get access to the latest updates on Wi-Fi as a Service Companies and Wi-Fi as a Service Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: