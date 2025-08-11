The Good Contractors Club Launches To Transform Contractor Discovery With Transparency, Trust & Real Results

No algorithms. No Middlemen. Just Good Contractors.

- Adam FerrellKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The home services industry just got a major upgrade. The Good Contractors Club (TheGCC), a new contractor directory and marketing platform, officially launches today, offering homeowners a transparent, no-pressure way to connect with trusted, pre-screened local contractors-without handing over their personal data.Their mission: to eliminate spammy leads, restore fairness to contractor marketing, and put control back in the hands of homeowners and honest contractors alike.No algorithms. No middlemen. Just good contractors.Founded by contractor and entrepreneur Adam Ferrell, TheGCC is designed for people tired of platforms like HomeAdvisor and Angi , which charge contractors per lead-often for low-quality or outdated inquiries. The Good Contractors Club was built to solve a simple but critical problem: homeowners want trusted professionals, and good contractors want a fair shot at being found.“I built The Good Contractors Club after spending thousands on leads that went nowhere,” said Ferrell.“What we've created is a trusted, transparent alternative where every contractor gets seen, and every homeowner gets to choose.”Watch the launch video:Learn how it works: how-it-worksUnlike major platforms that operate using push-style algorithms and sell user data, TheGCC uses a pull-style system that empowers homeowners to browse contractor profiles freely, without creating an account. Every contractor in the selected trade and service area appears on the first page-no pay-to-play, no favoritism.What Makes TheGCC Different:Flat Rate: Contractors pay $495/month per trade and location.New Member Offer: Get 3 months free with annual sign-up using code TheGCC3MonthsFree.Fair Exposure: All verified contractors in a category and service area show up on the first page-no bidding, no favorites.No Spam, No Selling Info: Homeowners browse freely without creating accounts or receiving marketing emails.Pre-Screened Pros: Contractors are verified through a variety of trusted resources before listing.Click-to-Call & Contact: Direct links for email, phone, and contractor websites.“TheGCC doesn't collect or sell homeowner data, and we don't hide contractors behind algorithms,” Ferrell adds.“We're giving people a better way to connect-with trust, simplicity, and results.”For Homeowners:Search by trade, view contractor profiles, and reach out directly. No logins. No spam. No pressure. Your project, at your pace.For Contractors:Join the Club to finally get quality visibility at a fair price. Ditch shared leads and endless fees. Just honest representation and real customers.Kansas City is the first launch market for THEGCC, with plans to expand into Dallas, Nashville, and Denver by early 2026. The launch will include robust digital ad campaigns, presence at local home shows, and partnerships with real estate offices and hardware stores throughout the metro area.“Whether you're a homeowner seeking a trusted roofer or a contractor tired of playing SEO games,” Ferrell adds,“TheGCC is your new home base.”Visit to explore the platform, find a trusted contractor, and join TheGCC today!Explore TheGCC Online:Facebook:Instagram:TikTok: @thegoodcontractorsclubYouTube: @TheGoodContractorsClub

