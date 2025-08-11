Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Reappointed To The Nautilus Group® Board Of Directors For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that **Elizabeth“Lizzie” Dipp Metzger**, Founder and President, has been reappointed to the **Board of Directors of The Nautilus Group** for a second consecutive year. The board is composed of an elite circle of financial professionals nationwide who contribute thought leadership, technical insight, and strategic guidance on advanced planning and legacy design.The Nautilus Group, a service of New York Life Insurance Company, supports its member agents through a collaborative team of in-house planning professionals with expertise in the law, accounting, and finance. It provides advanced resources for estate planning, business succession, executive benefits, and charitable giving-empowering advisors like Lizzie to deliver white-glove, life-aligned financial strategies.“It's an honor to continue serving on the Nautilus board,” said Lizzie.“The level of intellectual capital and peer collaboration in this group is unmatched-and it directly translates to better outcomes for our clients.”As the visionary behind **Crown AlignTM**, Lizzie leverages Nautilus' high-level planning resources to serve physicians, entrepreneurs, and multigenerational families with deep complexity, delivering solutions that are both technically rigorous and personally meaningful.About Elizabeth Dipp MetzgerElizabeth“Lizzie” Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies and a nationally recognized advisor, speaker, and philanthropic leader. She is a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP), Certified Private Wealth Advisor(CPWA), and Accredited Estate Planner(AEP). A Life and Qualifying Member of MDRT's Top of the Table, Lizzie also serves as Chair of the New York Life Advisory Board of Directors.Based in El Paso, TX, Lizzie lives with her husband Brian and their three children. Her firm, Crown Wealth Strategies, is known for redefining client care through proactive, concierge-style planning.About Crown Wealth StrategiesCrown Wealth Strategies is an elite financial advisory practice serving high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals nationwide. Through its flagship **Crown AlignTM** platform, the firm delivers integrated, forward-thinking planning across investment, estate, insurance, and business domains. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, Crown's mission is to provide clarity, continuity, and care for life's most complex financial decisions.Learn more atCrown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Group. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | . The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.

