Tier One Credit Union Selects Alkami For Digital Banking


2025-08-11 09:46:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Engagement includes both retail and business banking

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced a top 20 credit union in the U.S. selected Alkami as its digital banking partner, encompassing both retail and business banking with a minimum of 350,000 users. This adds to Alkami's 1.3 million digital user implementation backlog as of June 30, 2025. The engagement includes virtually the entire suite of Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution, marking one of Alkami's most expansive product adoptions to date. With the addition of this client, Alkami now serves five of the top 20 credit unions and remains listed as the top digital banking provider in credit union market share based on the number of enrolled mobile users by FI Navigator , a leading U.S. banking vertical data and analytics company.

"This is a new milestone for Alkami that underscores the value of what modern digital banking can deliver at scale," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "Our Digital Sales & Service Platform continues to demonstrate its ability to grow with the needs of the market-from regional community financial institutions to the largest banks and credit unions in the country. Sixteen financial institutions are now under contract to fully leverage the value of our modern banking platform-combining Onboarding & Account Opening , Digital Banking , and Data & Marketing ."

Shootman continued, "We continue to be pleased with growth and adoption among Alkami's products. Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution helps financial institutions accelerate time-to-market and return-on-investment for personalized marketing campaigns. Approximately one-third of Alkami's Digital Banking clients under contract and 13 of our last 14 new clients also subscribe to Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution. In addition, our Positive Pay & ACH Reporting solution continues to thrive and is on pace to increase client launches by more than 50% compared to last year. Today, more than 600 financial institutions currently utilize Positive Pay & ACH Reporting, enhancing our relationships with a wide range of banks and credit unions."

Alkami's recent success and growth affirm its leadership position as the digital banking partner of choice for financial institutions ready to modernize and execute on Anticipatory Banking through sales and service channels.

To learn more about Alkami's Solutions, visit here .

To read more customer success stories, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami
 Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit

