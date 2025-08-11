Lifeway Foods Expands Distribution To San Diego Region Costco Wholesale Warehouse Locations With Kefir Variety Packs
"We're thrilled to bring the probiotic power of Lifeway Kefir to even more families through our partnership with Costco in California," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "Consumers today are more focused than ever on functional foods that support gut health, immunity and overall well-being. Our 8oz bottles are a perfect, convenient option for busy lifestyles –delicious, nutritious and easy to grab and go."
Lifeway Kefir is a tart and tangy cultured dairy drink made from high-quality milk and live and active probiotic cultures. Each 8oz serving contains:
-
10g of complete protein
12 live & active probiotic cultures
Lactose intolerance-friendly
No artificial sweeteners or preservatives
The new Costco multi-packs are ideal for families, lunchboxes, post-workout recovery and anyone looking to support digestive and immune health in a delicious way.
This expansion into the San Diego Costco region marks another milestone in Lifeway's ongoing mission to make probiotic-rich foods more accessible nationwide. Visit Lifeway's website to find a Costco Wholesale Warehouse near you with the new Lifeway Kefir multipacks.
About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods .
Derek Miller
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected]
Perceptual Advisors
Dan Tarman
Email: [email protected]
General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment