Lifeway Foods Expands Distribution To San Diego Region Costco Wholesale Warehouse Locations With Kefir Variety Packs

Each Costco box will contain a 12-count variety pack of 8oz bottles of Lifeway Kefir, featuring fan-favorite strawberry and peach flavors. The boxes will be in refrigerated dairy and prominently display key health callouts, for protein and probiotics on the packaging.

"We're thrilled to bring the probiotic power of Lifeway Kefir to even more families through our partnership with Costco in California," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "Consumers today are more focused than ever on functional foods that support gut health, immunity and overall well-being. Our 8oz bottles are a perfect, convenient option for busy lifestyles –delicious, nutritious and easy to grab and go."

Lifeway Kefir is a tart and tangy cultured dairy drink made from high-quality milk and live and active probiotic cultures. Each 8oz serving contains:



10g of complete protein

12 live & active probiotic cultures

Lactose intolerance-friendly No artificial sweeteners or preservatives

The new Costco multi-packs are ideal for families, lunchboxes, post-workout recovery and anyone looking to support digestive and immune health in a delicious way.

This expansion into the San Diego Costco region marks another milestone in Lifeway's ongoing mission to make probiotic-rich foods more accessible nationwide. Visit Lifeway's website to find a Costco Wholesale Warehouse near you with the new Lifeway Kefir multipacks.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods .

