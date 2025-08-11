Antimony Mining Market Experiencing Rapid Growth As A Result Of Growing Demand Across Various Sectors

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry insiders say that the global demand for Antimony market is expected to continue growing for several years to come. Some key uses of antimony include: Antimony alloys improve the durability of lead-acid batteries in military vehicles; Its flame-retardant properties enhance the fire resistance of military uniforms and equipment; and it is used in semiconductors for infrared sensors and night-vision devices. These are crucial for defense technology. A 2025 report from Research and Markets revealed the antimony market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advanced electronics, EV revolution, stringent regulations, global economic conditions, exploration and mining developments. Major trends in the forecast period include green technologies, battery technologies, market expansion in Asia-Pacific, shift towards sustainable antimony production, supply chain challenges and price volatility. The anticipated growth of the antimony market is attributed to the escalating number of fire accidents and the implementation of rigorous fire safety regulations. According to these regulations, prioritizing prevention is crucial to averting fire-related incidents. The surge in fire accidents has led to an increased demand for fire safety measures, consequently driving up antimony production. Antimony is commonly utilized as a flame inhibitor in fire-resistant apparel, flame retardants, and various fire protection systems. For example, in November 2023, reports from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a non-profit organization based in the United States, revealed that in 2022, local fire departments in the U.S. responded to 1.5 million fire accidents. These incidents resulted in the loss of 3,790 lives, with 13,250 individuals sustaining injuries. The property damage from these fires is estimated to be $18 billion. Moreover, between 2021 and 2022, apartment fire-related deaths increased by 14%, injuries by 7%, and property losses by 6%. Consequently, the surge in fire incidents and the enforcement of stringent fire safety regulations are key drivers for the antimony market." Active mining companies active in markets currently include: Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCPK: XTPT), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA ), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP ), Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF ).

Research and Markets also added in a separate article: "North America and Europe, together accounting for over 40% share of the global Antimony demand in 2024, are the other major markets. The main applications for Antimony in these regions are centered around the automotive and plastics industries. However, these markets are also characterized by stringent industrial regulatory and safety standards in the areas of environmental and personnel protection, which has put brakes on further demand for the element and its compounds. Recycling of old lead acid batteries to obtain antimony has been an effective strategy to curb ecological harm in these markets, a trend that is now catching up in other regions, too."

Major Antimony Deposit Discovered: American Antimony Corporation - Operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCPK: XTPT) - Confirms Thick, High-Grade Antimony-Gold Dike System at Arrance Mine - Xtra Energy Corporation ($XTPT ), a U.S. based company dedicated to securing antimony, a critical mineral vital to national security for its use in defense, semiconductors, and energy storage, is pleased to provide its preliminary drilling report from the Arrance Mine, part of the flagship 4,194 acre American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District.

Investors are cautioned that these results are preliminary, based primarily on visual logging and portable XRF field analysis , and remain subject to confirmation by certified third-party laboratory assays. Samples have been delivered to American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada, and final results will be released following analysis and review by Company geologists.

Program Overview - The initial Arrance Mine drilling program consisted of five reverse circulation (RC) drill holes targeting the main felsite dike structure. Of the five holes drilled, four intersected significant stibnite mineralization, and three holes also returned notable gold values from portable XRF screening. The work confirms the presence of a thick, steeply dipping, stibnite-bearing felsite dike system with encouraging gold credits.

Drill Highlights:

Hole BC25-02 – First Visual Confirmation of In-Situ Stibnite - Collar: Lower adit area, Arrance Mine; Dip: –45°; Dike intercept: 115–140 ft (25 ft); Strong, continuous stibnite mineralization throughout; intense QSP alteration; Represents first visual confirmation of in-situ mineralized felsite dike



Hole BC25-03 – "Spectacular Intercept" - Same pad as BC25-02; drilled at –20° dip; Dike intercept: 340–625 ft (285 ft continuous); Strong stibnite mineralization throughout; intense alteration; Visible gold confirmed in both high-grade intervals; Arsenic levels are low and well below deleterious thresholds; Preliminary geometry: ~630 ft downhole (~500 ft vertical); Gold (pXRF): 10 ft @ ~80.5 g/t Au (520–530 ft), including 5 ft @ 107 g/t Au; 5 ft @ 190 g/t Au (565–570 ft)



Hole BC25-04 – South Step-Out - Located ~150 ft (50 m) south of BC25-02/03; Dike intercept: 110–145 ft (35 ft); Visual Sb present; represents southern strike continuity of the dike

Hole BC25-05 – True Width Confirmation - Drilled between BC25-02 and BC25-03, opposite azimuth to measure true width; Dike intercept: 440–465 ft (25 ft); Widespread disseminated stibnite and strong alteration; Estimated true width: 30–45 ft (9–14 m)



Hole BC25-01 – Northern Periphery Test - Encountered felsite dikes at 30–65 ft and 205–225 ft; No significant visible stibnite; interpreted as peripheral alteration zone

Key Points - Drilling confirms a thick, steeply dipping, stibnite-bearing felsite dike at Arrance Mine; True width estimated at 30–45 ft (9–14 m); Apparent down-dip continuity of 285 ft in BC25-03, one of the thickest such intercepts documented in a U.S. Sb system in decades; Bonanza-grade gold (107 g/t and 190 g/t Au) in distinct zones within the dike; Low arsenic levels (<10–50 ppm pXRF) support favorable metallurgy

"The results from Arrance are extremely exciting," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO of Xtra Energy. "We have confirmed both the thickness and continuity of the mineralized dike, with visible stibnite and exceptionally low arsenic, plus the added benefit of bonanza gold zones. This combination of scale, grade, and metallurgy is rare in antimony systems. Inspired by recent government support for critical mineral projects, such as the U.S. Department of Defense's multibillion-dollar investment in MP Materials and the $24.8 million award to Perpetua Resources for antimony processing with FAST-41 permitting support, we look forward to advancing the Arrance project toward defining a domestic, world-class critical mineral resource that has the ability to help the U.S. with its national security interests." CONTINUED... Read this and more news for XTPT at: news/

In other mining developments and happenings in the markets include:

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY) recently announced that it has completed an acquisition of 100% of the ownership interest of the Fostung Properties which cover fifty (50) single-cell mining claims or 1,114 hectares located approximately 70 kilometers west-southwest of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, near the town of Espanola. The total purchase price of the tungsten properties was $5 Million in cash in addition to a 1⁄2 of 1% (0.005) Net Smelter Return royalty (NSR) interest to be divided equally between the sellers; Transition Metals Corp (XTM-V) and 1930153 ON Ltd (a Private Company). There exists an additional NSR of 1% (0.010) held by a previous owner.

Recently, U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Idaho Governor Brad Little met with Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA ) in Valley County, Idaho to discuss the Stibnite Gold Project's strategic importance to the United States and Perpetua's plans to provide family-wage, in-demand jobs to rural Idaho during the construction and operations of the Stibnite Gold Project. During the visit, Perpetua Resources announced a new education and job training partnership with the College of Western Idaho (CWI).

The Secretary's visit underscores the Trump administration's focus on domestic critical mineral projects that are essential to U.S. national security, like the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is designed to restore the environment, provide family-wage jobs to rural Idaho, and produce gold and the critical mineral antimony. The Stibnite Gold Project, which was identified as a "Transparency Project" by the National Economic Development Council, is expected to provide the United States its only domestically mined source of the critical mineral antimony. Given antimony's essential role in hundreds of defense applications, the Department of Defense has granted Perpetua Resources more than $80 million to date to advance the Stibnite Gold Project.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP ) recently announced a definitive, long-term agreement to supply Apple with rare earth magnets manufactured in the United States from 100 percent recycled materials.

Under the agreement, MP Materials will supply Apple with magnets produced at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility-known as Independence-using recycled rare earth feedstock processed at MP's Mountain Pass site in California. The feedstock will be sourced from post-industrial and end-of-life magnets, marking a major milestone in both companies' long-standing efforts to create sustainable, domestic supply chains.

For nearly five years, Apple and MP Materials have been piloting advanced recycling technology that enables recycled rare earth magnets to be processed into material that meets Apple's exacting standards for performance and design. Building on this technical collaboration, MP will construct a commercial-scale, dedicated recycling line at Mountain Pass enabling the processing of a range of inputs, including magnet scrap and components recovered from end-of-life products.

Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB:DTREF ), a North American-focused mining and exploration company, recently announced the appointment of Mr. Simon Slesarewich as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 4, 2025.

Mr. Slesarewich brings more than 25 years of international experience in project development, operations, and executive leadership across a range of commodities including gold, base metals, industrial minerals, and bulk commodities. In his new role, he will lead the development of Dateline's 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project, located in California.

"We are thrilled to have Simon join Dateline as our Chief Operating Officer at this pivotal stage for the Company," said Stephen Baghdadi, Managing Director of Dateline Resources. "Simon's decision to come on board, and his significant personal shareholding in Dateline, is a strong vote of confidence in the Colosseum Project and our vision. He brings a wealth of operational experience and a proven track record in taking projects from study through to production. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in successfully delivering the Colosseum Gold & REE Project into production and driving significant growth for Dateline."

