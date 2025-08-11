TOMI Environmental Solutions Secures Order From ARES Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.(“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that it has received a significant order from ARES Distribution , a global distributor of scientific and medical equipment and products.

This is the fourth order the Company has received for its recently launched SteraMist Integration System (SIS) platform of products. The order is for a biomedical research university located in Coral Gables, Florida, and is fast-tracked with an anticipated delivery set for late 2025.

“Securing this order is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration within the sterilization technology space,” said Elissa J. Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions.“Each new project contributes valuable insights into the workflow optimization of our SteraMist iHP technology and its automation capabilities. Our partnership with ARES Distribution has been invaluable, and we are excited to continue developing and providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety and efficiency in critical environments.”

“We are pleased with the traction that our recently launched SIS platform of products is getting in the marketplace,” commented Elissa J. Shane.“Contamination control and disinfection are critical in research and healthcare settings, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with a broadening base of manufacturers committed to enhancing quality and safety standards.”

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

