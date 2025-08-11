Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP After Hindu Groups Vandalise Centuries-Old Tomb In UP's Fatehpur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has sharply criticised the BJP following fresh tensions in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Hindu groups vandalised a tomb, claiming it was originally a temple.

In a statement, Yadav accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, saying,“Only when society is divided and hatred is spread will the BJP be successful in politics. These people are following an ideology created by the British.”

The incident took place at the centuries-old tomb of Nawab Abu Samad. On Monday, a group of Hindu activists staged a protest outside the structure, alleging that it was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. They reportedly sought permission from the district administration to conduct prayers at the site.

Video clips circulating on social media show members of Hindu organisations vandalising parts of the mausoleum and hoisting saffron flags on it. The visuals have sparked outrage among the local Muslim community and political opposition.

Following the unrest, police deployed tight security around the site to prevent further escalation. The administration is said to be investigating the matter, though tensions remain high.

Yadav also pointed out that Fatehpur has witnessed similar communal incidents in the past, recalling that a mosque in the district was earlier demolished for being“illegal” on the grounds that its construction map had not been approved.

He added that in a separate earlier incident, a youth was killed, and action was taken only after considerable public and political pressure.

Minister Kapil Dev stated that the Uttar Pradesh administration is fulfilling its responsibilities and emphasised that no individual will be permitted to take the law into their own hands.

Minister Nand Kishor Gurjar commented on the controversy surrounding the site, asserting that there was no tomb originally present there. He claimed that the structures were built after the 17th century and linked their existence to the historical persecution of Hindus and the destruction of temples.

He acknowledged that the recent vandalism was a reaction to that history, saying,“Ideally, such actions should have been carried out through proper administrative channels. While those involved were not bad people, the act should have been conducted within the framework of the law.”