Kroger And C&S Wholesale Grocers Reach Friendly Settlement

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced a settlement with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, regarding previously pending litigation between the parties in the Superior Court for the State of Delaware. All claims have been resolved.

"We are pleased to resolve the claims from C&S, and we look forward to a friendly relationship with them going forward," said Ron Sargent, Chairman and CEO of Kroger. "Kroger remains focused on serving our customers and running great stores across the U.S."

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

About Kroger

