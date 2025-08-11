Kroger And C&S Wholesale Grocers Reach Friendly Settlement
CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced a settlement with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, regarding previously pending litigation between the parties in the Superior Court for the State of Delaware. All claims have been resolved.
"We are pleased to resolve the claims from C&S, and we look forward to a friendly relationship with them going forward," said Ron Sargent, Chairman and CEO of Kroger. "Kroger remains focused on serving our customers and running great stores across the U.S."
The terms of the settlement are confidential.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
